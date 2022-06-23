ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Economic Update: how would a recession impact jobs?

By Ashley Eberhardt, Lauren Scharf
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yq0lN_0gKCxt7z00

COLORADO SPRINGS — All it takes for a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP reads, and the numbers point to the possibility in the second quarter of 2022.

The first quarter of 2022 did have a -1.5 GDP read, so all it would take for the economy to technically be declared “in recession” would be another negative read in the second quarter. Economic expert Tatiana Bailey said that, while it’s of course tough to predict given the many variables in play, The Atlanta Federal Reserve does track this information, and as new data comes in, they predict where the GDP will end up for that quarter.

While all the data is not in, so far the Federal Reserve’s forecast is looking at a 0% growth rate for the second quarter. Bailey said that data indicates we’re very close to being in a recession, if not potentially in one now. Most experts think it will happen this year, said Bailey.

So what does this mean for jobs?

In previous recessions, the U.S. has seen very high unemployment rates, up to 13%. Bailey said due to the current low unemployment rates, she does not believe that will happen this time.

“We’re at an incredibly low unemployment rate right now, 3.4% across the United States, and we have record job openings of 11.4 million. In fact, job openings are 60% higher now than they were in April of 2019,” said Bailey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVFbb_0gKCxt7z00

Bailey said given those numbers, it’s fairly unlikely that we’ll hit the same high unemployment rates seen in past recessions. If anything, what businesses are more likely to do is cut back on the job openings or listings that they have posted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ns85B_0gKCxt7z00

With that in mind, Bailey said if you’re in a job that you feel stable at, it’s probably a good idea to stay in it, as we may not see the robust job openings moving forward that we’ve had during the Covid period.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

The Flying W Ranch soars once again in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Waldo Canyon Fire was devastating for many, with life-changing consequences for most. Among the smoke and ash of burnt remains was another family who lost everything including time, hard work, sweat and sacrifice. Through four generations, those at the Flying W Ranch have entertained hundreds of thousands of visitors since 1953 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Care and Share receives $75k from Morgan Stanley Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado announced Thursday that it received a $75,000 grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation to expand food choices for families. Since the start of the pandemic, food insecurity has significantly affected families with children, especially those in rural communities. 1 in 7 people, including 1 in […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
cpr.org

Black Forest Section 16 is about to get more expensive. Here’s why.

The price for El Paso County to keep the popular park north of Colorado Springs is set to rise by more than 4,700 percent next year. The State Land Board leases the property to El Paso County, which currently pays just $452 a year for the 91-acre open space. The current 25-year lease expires in December, and the new price is set to jump to $21,825 per year.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Help wanted: Colorado teachers of color

In a perfect world, kids would be colorblind. Neither their own race nor their teacher’s would matter to their education. Our hope is that society eventually will get to that point, but until it does, some of Colorado’s children of color may be looking for a role model at the head of the class. The premise of a new, potentially groundbreaking endeavor in Colorado Springs is that Black students in particular could benefit greatly if more teachers were Black, as well.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Unemployment Rates#Gross Domestic Product#The Federal Reserve
KXRM

State offering free KN95 masks at select locations

PIKES PEAK REGION — Colorado is offering free KN95 and surgical-grade masks at participating locations, says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Anyone who wishes to wear a mask to lower their risk of getting COVID-19 is encouraged to do so, especially in areas with higher COVID-19 levels. You can receive five […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Greater Milwaukee Today

This Colorado park ranks among the 10 best attractions in the world

DENVER — The famous Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs is the ninth-best attraction worldwide and second-best attraction in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor’s 2022 awards released Tuesday. Tripadvisor released its “Best of the Best Things to Do,” a part of their annual Traveler’s Choice Awards. The...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
KKTV

What fireworks will look like this Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs will still move ahead with firework displays despite other areas cancelling. The Star Spangled Symphony and Fourth of July Block Party will be happening downtown at Pikes Peak Center. Event planners have been working closely with the city and fire officials to ensure...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Trail improvements to Austin Bluffs Open Space begin this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will begin trail improvements in Austin Bluffs Open Space next week. The $220,000 project includes the addition of more than four miles of new trails, improvement of current trails, and the closure of nearly three miles of unsustainable illegal trails. These illegal trails will cost […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pro-choice & pro-life organizations react to Roe v. Wade

COLORADO SPRINGS — The following statements were released by the following pro-choice and pro-life organizations of Colorado after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Let me be clear: Today, just like yesterday and tomorrow as well, our doors are open. In the Rocky Mountain region, access is safe and abortion care is legal. […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Group raises funds to protect Old Stage & Gold Camp Roads

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of people wants to protect two historic roads in the Pikes Peak region, Old Stage and Gold Camp Roads. Friends of Old Stage & Gold Camp Road have concerns visitors are causing damage in the area that could potentially cause a destructive wildfire. The group would like to see more […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy