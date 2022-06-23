ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Launch Credit Union Set to Open Its 17th Branch in Titusville July 8

spacecoastdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Launch Credit Union is positioning itself for further growth in Brevard, opening its 17th branch soon, located at 90 South Singleton in Titusville. “With more than 11,000 members in Titusville alone, we saw the need for a second branch to assist...

spacecoastdaily.com

spacecoastdaily.com

HAPPY 4TH! The Space Coast Will Feature Multiple Events Over the Independence Day Weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast will feature multiple Independence Day options over the weekend, including fun runs, picnics, concerts, fireworks and more. Saturday, July 2, The City of Palm Bay’s event Independence Day Celebration: returns to the Palm Bay campus of Eastern Florida State College, 250 Community College Pkwy SE, on Saturday, July 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. It will feature more than 20 food trucks, vendors, live music by Blue Stone Circle, and a kids’ zone with free inflatables, games and face painting. Fireworks will cap off the evening around 9:15 p.m. No pets, fireworks, sparklers, drones, or alcohol will be permitted. A limited number of VIP parking spaces are available for the event. Pass cost is $20 per vehicle and can be purchased at PBFL.org/IndependenceDay. VIP passes cannot be purchased the day of the event. Tickets will be available until June 30th or until they are sold out. Proceeds from parking passes will go to the Palm Bay Disaster Relief Committee.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Miss Seminole County is crowned Miss Florida, will represent state in national competition

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Miss Seminole County has been selected to represent Florida in the next Miss America Competition. 26-year-old Lindsay Bettis won the title in what was her seventh time vying for it, donning the tiara on stage Saturday night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland in her final year of eligibility, according to a news release.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: June 25, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

New High Performance Single-Family Homes Coming to Kissimmee

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced that it closed on 103 homesites in Kissimmee. The Central Florida homes will be part of the Storey Creek master-planned community. “We’re excited to be a part of the acclaimed Storey Creek master-planned community situated in a prime location of central...
KISSIMMEE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Former Longtime Port Commissioner Mac McLouth Speaks on the State, Future of Port Canaveral

WATCH: Former nine-time Canaveral Port Authority Commissioner Mac McLouth stopped by the Space Coast Daily–Friday Night Locker Room Mike Erdman Cadillac Studios to share an update on the state of Port Canaveral. BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Former nine-time Canaveral Port Authority Commissioner Mac McLouth stopped by...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
WESH

57-year-old woman nearly drowns at beach in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — According to Volusia County Beach Safety, a woman nearly drowned at the beach on Sunday. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the beach in Daytona Beach Shores. Beach Safety says a rip current caused the 57-year-old woman to struggle getting back to shore...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in DeBary, FL

Warm and friendly are just some of the most appropriate words to describe the quaint city of DeBary, Florida. Make no mistake, though, because it’s also one of the best places for trying new things and experiences. Incorporated in 1993, DeBary covers 25 square miles and it gets its...
DEBARY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Carib Brewery USA in Cape Canaveral Highlights Upcoming Events, July 4th Celebration

ABOVE VIDEO: Come and enjoy Free live music as Carib Brewery USA located at 200 Imperial Blvd, Cape Canaveral, 33470 celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month by partnering with popular, local steel band orchestra, New Generation Branches to host a concert on their patio, at their production facility and newly renovated taproom, 321 Lime House on Sunday, June 26 starting at 2 pm. n addition to the special live concert, there will be more than 20 craft beers to choose from, food, games, specials on package products, merchandise and lots more.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

