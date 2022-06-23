Launch Credit Union Set to Open Its 17th Branch in Titusville July 8

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast will feature multiple Independence Day options over the weekend, including fun runs, picnics, concerts, fireworks and more. Saturday, July 2, The City of Palm Bay’s event Independence Day Celebration: returns to the Palm Bay campus of Eastern Florida State College, 250 Community College Pkwy SE, on Saturday, July 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. It will feature more than 20 food trucks, vendors, live music by Blue Stone Circle, and a kids’ zone with free inflatables, games and face painting. Fireworks will cap off the evening around 9:15 p.m. No pets, fireworks, sparklers, drones, or alcohol will be permitted. A limited number of VIP parking spaces are available for the event. Pass cost is $20 per vehicle and can be purchased at PBFL.org/IndependenceDay. VIP passes cannot be purchased the day of the event. Tickets will be available until June 30th or until they are sold out. Proceeds from parking passes will go to the Palm Bay Disaster Relief Committee.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO