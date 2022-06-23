ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Raymond ‘Ray’ Dee

tamatoledonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond ‘Ray’ Dee, 82, of Grand Island, NE, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island. To honor his wishes cremation was chosen. There will be no services at this time. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted...

www.tamatoledonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Largest collection of square body vehicles comes to Grand Island

2022′s Flatwater Festival being called a success in its 15th year. The Flatwater Music Festival’s final day is wrapped up on Saturday night at the Prairie Loft Center in Hastings. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cooler temperatures sticking around for 2 days before the heat returns quickly mid...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Pen. inmate dies at 91

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate in his 90's died on Saturday in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 91-year-old Clyde Hicks was serving a 15 to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Hall County. Officials said his sentence began on September 15th, 2016. The cause...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney woman enjoys tending to her fanciful yard

KEARNEY — With so many fanciful figurines, attractive plants and flowers, there’s a surprise around every corner in Vicki Polhemus’ yard. She said there’s a lot of enjoyment keeping her lawn in top shape, and she also enjoys collecting the figurines and varied flowers and shrubs that lend the place its character.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Grand Island, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
Grand Island, NE
Obituaries
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Duncan Ribfest 2023 is a "great success"

DUNCAN, Neb. -- The village of Duncan held its 18th annual Ribfest this weekend. Eight rib vendors along with other dessert sellers and a band performed for guests. Event coordinator Gary Schlesinger said it was a great time thanks to the 60 volunteers who helped out. "Everybody knows their job...
DUNCAN, NE
wordpress.com

Antioch School, Pauline, NE

Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Keller
North Platte Post

Kearney woman sentenced to prison for conspiracy to distribute meth

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jane Valenzuela, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced on June 22, 2022, to 1 year and one day in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and K2 by Senior United States District Judge Joseph Bataillon. Following her release from prison, Valenzuela will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman arrested on gun-related charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing felony gun-related charges in Hall County. Vanessa Leon, 33, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Leon was arrested at her home on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, Leon purchased and sold two firearms...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney nurse gets prison for smuggling drugs in dirty laundry

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A nurse working at the Grand Island Veteran’s Home was caught using laundry carts to smuggle drugs to the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday that Jane Valenzuela, 53, Kearney, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Marijuana and K2.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney photographers discover there’s a need for more than studio space

KEARNEY — Partners McKenzie Cuba and Brooke Anderson have discovered a niche in Kearney’s business scene, and they’ve named their business The LightBox. As photographers, the women frequently find themselves in need of studio space, so they reason that other photographers are the same. After a few...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traer High School#Auto Mechanics
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney woman sentenced following federal drug conviction

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A central Nebraska woman will spend the next year in prison after being sentenced on a federal drug conviction. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 53-year-old Jane Valenzuela, of Kearney, was sentenced on Wednesday, to one year and one day in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and K2. Following her release from prison, Valenzuela will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police searching for wanted man

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is actively searching for a wanted person who ran from officers on Thursday morning. Police are searching for Shaun Goin, 43, of Kearney. Police said Goin ran from police around 11:30 a.m. In the 2100 block of west 39th Street in Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Police surprises special needs Bambino League

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Department made an appearance at Crosier Park Wednesday to surprise the Bambino League, a group of 55 special needs athletes ranging from six- to 77-years-old. The League is run by commissioner Dick Urwin, who relishes providing opportunities to his athletes. “You can see...
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Community Policy