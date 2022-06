VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. On 6/21/22 around 2:22 hours, Richard W. Dhampion, 38, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree following the investigation of a traffic stop conducted on County Route 4 in the Town of Volney. Champion is scheduled to appear in CAP Court on 7/5/22.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO