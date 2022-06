BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The phones have been ringing off the hook at Care Clinics for abortion and reproductive excellence in Bellevue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday. “In the first 15 minutes we had over 30 something calls,” said Dr. Leroy Carhart. Dr. Carhart says...

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO