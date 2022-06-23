ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago residents complain of 'ghost' trains, buses never showing up

By Tia Ewing
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Members of the Chicago City Council are calling on the CTA to meet them at the table to discuss complaints from residents over "ghost" trains and buses. Alderman Carlos Ramirez of the 35th Ward has created a resolution after receiving mounting complaints from...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here are 16 alders who voted to allow deadly speeds, and crash cases in their wards.

Send a letter to your alderperson asking them to vote against the ordinance that would allow motorists to travel at deadly speeds with impunity. There are multiple reasons why Ald. Anthony’ Beale’s (9th) proposed ordinance to roll back Chicago’s current 6 mph speed camera ticketing threshold to 10 mph is a bad idea. We know that the cameras have generally been saving lives – a UIC study released last January found that that from 2015-17, the cams prevented an estimated 204 injury and fatality crashes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair sought in armed robbery on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint on the CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side. On Monday, police released images of the suspects who allegedly flashed a gun and forcefully took the belongings of a 44-year-old man on June 15 at the 69th Street Red Line station.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
fox32chicago.com

Six injured when driver runs over people in Chicago's Schiller Woods Forest Preserve

CHICAGO - Six people were injured on Sunday when an elderly driver ran them over at Chicago's Schiller Woods Forest Preserve on the Northwest Side. A Forest Preserves official told FOX 32 Chicago that at 6:49 p.m., Forest Preserves Police responded to an incident in which an 89-year-old driver struck five individuals with her vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buses And Trains#Ghost#Cta#The Chicago City Council#The 35th Ward#The City Council#Fox
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Another reason why CTA should get real about its schedule: looming funding shortfalls

On Thursday I asked the CTA to stop lying to customers that it’s still able to run a normal schedule of bus and train trips, with only occasional gaps, while in reality labor shortages are forcing the agency to skip as many as half the scheduled runs. Being honest and transparent about how much service can be provided right now, and publishing accurate timetables and Transit Tracker info, will allow customers to have realistic expectations about how long a commute will take.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police say shootings, homicides are down despite violent weekend

CHICAGO - It was another violent weekend in the city of Chicago with 27 people wounded in shootings, and six people killed — including a 5-month-old girl. Several neighborhoods across the city saw violence. Monday afternoon, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown continued to tout that shootings and homicides are...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WGN News

Lightfoot joins peace ride in Englewood

CHICAGO — A community organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for young people in Englewood rolled through the neighborhood Saturday night spreading peace. The organization “Think Outside Da Block “organized their first “Roll n Peace” ride of the season. They started off in Ogden Park and rolled through Englewood. The goal was to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in River North drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the River North neighborhood. A 29-year-old man and a man in his 20s were outside around 3:40 a.m. when someone traveling in Jeep started shooting at them in the 400 block of North State Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy