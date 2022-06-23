ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Surfside condo collapse: Florida teen’s miraculous survival finds purpose

By Adriana Gomez Licon, Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12U4Mt_0gKCwEqP00
Building Collapse Miami Survivor Neil Handler speaks about how his son Jonah was trapped inside a pocket of fallen concrete after the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse, as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee)

Jonah Handler’s miraculous rescue from one of the deadliest building collapses in U.S. history might seem to have an obvious parallel, given his name.

The teenage boy fell from the 10th floor of the beachfront condo tower that collapsed a year ago in Surfside, Florida, killing 98 people, including his mother. He landed in a crevice, trapped inside a pocket amid fallen concrete. A man who had been walking his dog saw Jonah’s hand waving from the rubble and got help.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

For his father and others, the rescue brings to mind the Old Testament tale of the prophet Jonah, swallowed by a whale sent by God to save him from drowning.

“Plucked from the jaws of death,” Neil Handler said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I truly believe that God puts people in situations that help us build character.”

Now, Handler is sharing his son’s journey to physical and mental recovery as they start a foundation to help families and first responders dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, like Jonah.

Handler said he decided to start the charity in memory of Jonah’s mother, Stacie Fang, after seeing the pain in the eyes of the people who pulled his son from the rubble.

Images of a first responder carrying Jonah on his shoulders offered hope to rescuers and the world as the search and rescue mission extended for 14 days. He was one of only three survivors. Fang died after being taken to a hospital, becoming the first victim identified by authorities. The family immediately requested privacy and Handler declined interviews until recently.

Jonah’s father had kept the aftermath of the collapse private to protect his son, who is now 16.

The boy spent five days in the hospital, suffering from compression fractures in his back, and was in a brace for two months. He started therapy to cope with his loss and trauma. When thunderstorms roll in, Handler said, he gets frightened.

“Every doctor, every psychiatrist I spoke to said that he’s no different than a combat veteran who just came back from war,” Handler said.

He said Jonah, a high school baseball player, went back to class and was treated like a “regular kid” to return to a sense of normalcy.

Often, the father tries to keep things light. On a recent day, they were going through a list of unclaimed items recovered from the debris. Handler was looking for jewelry he knew was important to Fang, such as a ring passed down from her father. Jonah, on the other hand, was looking at the signed baseballs.

“He said, ‘I didn’t know so many kids in my building liked baseball,’” Handler said. “He goes, ‘Do you think we can get them?’”

The day before the collapse, Jonah and his mother had returned home from seeing her brother, who was visiting Palm Beach County from New York.

Handler and Fang had separated but had a good co-parenting relationship, and he suggested letting Jonah spend the night at his place nearby so she could go see her boyfriend. Handler said Fang told him they would just stay put because they were tired.

“I think about that a lot,” Handler said.

The call came at 2 a.m., as he slept. It was Jonah, asking where he was and whether he had heard the collapse. Handler, who lives two buildings north, rushed over on foot but was unprepared for the scene of destruction.

“It was surreal. Dust in the air, a pile of just debris, a building sheared in half, and I have no idea where his mom is,” he said.

The building had pancaked, floor atop the floor, to form a 40-foot-high (12-meter-high) heap of rubble. The passer-by who had heard Jonah’s voice climbed through a pile of glass and rebar in his flip-flops and saw the boy’s hand waving before he left to get help.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in a process that could take years. But the building had a long history of maintenance problems and questions have been raised about the quality of its original construction.

A Florida judge approved a deal Thursday to set up a settlement fund of more than $1 billion to compensate victims in the collapse, for which Handler praised attorneys because he said it helps relatives avoid years of court battles.

Finding a new normal for Jonah and his father has come with its challenges, but Handler said the boy was on board with starting the charity in honor of his mother.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The foundation called Phoenix Life Project will have its inaugural gala the day after the anniversary of the collapse and will include families of victims and first responders who dug through the rubble.

“These guys saved my kid’s life. I am forever indebted to them,” Handler said.

The father said that sometimes he feels powerless and finds it hard to discern what is typical behavior for a 16-year-old boy and how much is affected by what he suffered.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Not only did he survive a collapsed building falling around him, but he also lost his mom, and he’s got the survivor’s guilt. So it’s a whole mess of stuff that he’s dealing with,” he said.

Handler said he doesn’t believe his son surviving the devastation was an accident.

“I don’t think it was luck. I really believe he’s a miracle. I believe he was chosen for something,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Couple rescued after being locked in dog park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter from Palm Beach County saved the day in St. Lucie County. A couple walking their dog became stuck in a dog park in Tradition. The magnetized gate malfunctioned, locking the couple inside. Palm Beach Battalion Chief Rickey Rodriguez heard the couple...
floridabulldog.org

Florida Supremes asked to order Renatha Francis, who may soon join them, off a case for bias

The lawyer for a woman who filed an ethics complaint against Judge Renatha Francis wants the Florida Supreme Court to order Francis off her case. Delray Beach attorney Margherita Downey filed a petition Thursday asking the court to consider her claim that Francis, a West Palm Beach family court judge, has shown such extreme bias against Angela Bentrim that Bentrim fears she won’t be treated fairly in ongoing court battles with her ex-husband.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Here are the latest statistics for Florida

COVID-19 is again surging across Florida with the pandemic’s key indicators on the rise since late March, although positivity rates in South Florida’s three counties have been showing signs of leveling off this week. After steadily rising since the last week of March, testing positivity rates in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties have dropped or held steady at or just about 20% since ...
FLORIDA STATE
Carscoops

Brightline Train Splits Truck Carrying Luxury Cars In Half, Throws Audi Into The Air

Train-related accidents are the scariest kind of collisions due to the sheer mass of the trains and their inability to stop on time. A Brightline train in Lantana, Florida collided with a car carrier truck that was stranded on the tracks, sending luxury vehicles into the air. Thankfully there were no injuries reported, although the cost of the damage must be pretty high for the insurance company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
thewestsidegazette.com

Shock Poll: Charlie Crist leads Ron DeSantis Amid COVID-19 Surge

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls. The results come as DeSantis continues to face criticism for his COVID-19 response amid a major surge in cases and hospitalizations that is making Florida the epicenter of the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Markel Act’ signed into law, gives grandparents visitation rights

'Danny would be proud to know such mountains were moved for the protection of his two beloved sons.'. Today, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1119, known by advocates as the ‘Markel Act,’ to protect grandparents and children against alienation from each other in narrow, tragic situations. Specifically,...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy