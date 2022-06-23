ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Marais, MN

Lake Superior Fishing and Border Route Trail update

By Joe Friedrichs
WTIP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial fishing on Lake Superior is a centuries-old practice that includes Isle Royale, Grand Marais, Duluth and nearly every corner of the massive...

wtip.org

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Minnesota weekly #fishing report -June 23

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 23, 2022. Summer patterns are taking hold. Walleye and other species are responding to minnnows as well as leeches. It won’t be long until leeches and crawlers out-produce minnows. The best bite windows are now during morning and evening hours. Please note that...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
City
Grand Marais, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Grand Marais, MN
Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Woman’s Recent Photo Shows “End Of World” Sky – Is It Real?

I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Theresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Sport Fishing#Fishing Industry#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Border Route Trail
redlakenationnews.com

'Hero Pay' applications flood into Minnesota

Minnesota's pandemic frontline workers are quickly lining up for state cash. More than 762,000 Minnesotans had already sought state "hero pay" as of Thursday morning - and there is still another month to apply. State officials had estimated 667,000 workers would qualify for the program, which would result in each...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store at 2432 London Road in Duluth. Also, a winning $50,000 ticket was sold at a Marathon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
103.7 THE LOON

Rainfall Totals from Around the St. Cloud Metro Area

ST. CLOUD -- Some eye-popping rain totals are coming in from overnight. The Minnesota Climatology Office says the highest total they've seen so far is 7.4 inches of rain in Randall. Weather observes say 5.93 inches of rain fell northwest of Sartell, there are reports of 5.50 and 4.86 inches both from Sauk Rapids, 4.61 inches in St. Joseph, and 4.20 inches in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
WJON

Flooding Update One Westbound Lane of Highway 10 Reopens

RANDALL - The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota State Patrol reopened one westbound lane and both eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls in Morrison County on Sunday. One lane of westbound Highway 10 remains closed due to water over the road until further notice. .
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

After flooding rains soaked parts of central Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning, another round of heavy rain and severe storms is expected to blast through Minnesota Friday night through Saturday morning. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed all but extreme northeast Minnesota under a threat for severe storms, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Rainy start Saturday, clear and pleasant evening

(FOX 9) - Most of us are waking up Saturday morning to some gray sky, and new rain after showers and storms rolled through overnight. A line of storms moved through Northwestern Minnesota late Friday night, bringing strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and a reported tornado. Several areas North of I-94 add to already high rainfall totals. St. Cloud Airport broke a daily record after receiving 3.03" of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy