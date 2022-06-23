ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Deputies: Hundreds of kids break into Florida mansion for house party

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123eJW_0gKCvp6900

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are working to identify hundreds of teenagers seen on video at an illegal house party.

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the house late Friday night for a party, and arrived to find approximately 200 kids at the illegal event, WJHG reported.

The home that served as the site of the party was an empty house currently for sale and listed for nearly $8 million, WJHG reported.

Walton deputies shared videos from inside the party in a Facebook post, with one showing the foyer of the mansion being used as a boxing ring.

“It really baffles the imagination, the stupidity involved,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson told WEAR. “These geniuses took their cellphones and videotaped everything and put it online.”

Deputies warned the teens that they would all be tracked down in their Facebook post, saying, “Here’s another sliver of information; Snapchat isn’t private. You may think it is if you are a teenager or someone in their early 20s and you are not yet worldly. Your friends will snitch Word gets out. You’ll be tagged in pics on the Gram. Also, we can subpoena Snapchat.”

While the party left damage at the house, deputies said the crime goes beyond the financial costs.

“It’s not even so much about the items at this point, about what was stolen, or what was destroyed, it’s about people going into your closet and trying on your clothes, and people being in your bathroom, in your bed, all of that,” Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, told WJHG. “It’s not funny, it’s not fun, it’s not cool. For these kids’ parents, it’s going to be a wake-up call. We’re not talking about an open party charge, we’re talking about a burglary charge.”

The sheriff told WEAR that deputies are working with the homeowners to determine what was stolen and the cost of the damage to the house. Nobody has been publicly charged or identified in the case.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Okaloosa Co. officer saves drowning swimmer

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is being congratulated after he saved a swimmer who was drowning off the Gulf. A body camera video caught the officer in action as he ran into the waters behind Sandpiper Cove Condominium. OCSO dispatch contacted Deputy David Bazylak after receiving reports […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Party#Crime#Sheriff#Wjhg
850wftl.com

Tractor trailer burst in flames on Florida’s Turnpike

Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a tractor trailer that caught on fire on Florida’s Turnpike Saturday morning. The truck transporting several vehicles caught fire on the southbound side of Florida’s Turnpike near mile marker 131 in Martin County. It is unclear how the truck caught on fire.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
mageenews.com

Florida Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Florida Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Gulfport, Miss. – A former...
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cw34.com

Couple rescued after being locked in dog park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter from Palm Beach County saved the day in St. Lucie County. A couple walking their dog became stuck in a dog park in Tradition. The magnetized gate malfunctioned, locking the couple inside. Palm Beach Battalion Chief Rickey Rodriguez heard the couple...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

VIDEO: Helicopter Chase Nets 4 Florida Car Thieves

Four Florida car thieves are behind bars after a helicopter caught them in the act. It all started around 5 am on Monday morning when a report came in of burglars on the property of the Auto Nation Auction Company on US HWY 17-92.
SCDNReports

Florida Husband Arrested For Murder

Florida Husband Arrested For MurderSCDN Graphics Department. Florida Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of his wife. Police say they responded to a well-being check in the 900 block of Ballard Street around 9 am to Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene ASPD Officers and SCFD first responders found Nhu Quynh Pham dead in the bathtub of her apartment.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy