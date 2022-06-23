ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Miyares announces $1.25 million multistate settlement over 2019 Carnival Cruise Line data breach

By Royal Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that his office, along with 45 other attorneys general, has obtained a $1.25 million multistate settlement with Carnival Cruise Line stemming from a 2019 data breach that involved the personal information of approximately 180,000 Carnival employees and customers. Over 3,000 Virginia residents were...

