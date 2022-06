New technology saving water and environment could make difference in farm profitability. “The amount of water you can save at home is a drop in the bucket in the grand scheme of things, but agricultural users are responsible for an estimated 50% of total water used in California. So if they can reduce use, it would be noticeable.”Water is our most expensive input, it’s our most precious input, and we’re just trying to do everything we can to be as sustainable and successful as possible,” said Jason Cole, a ranch manager with Cole Limited in Santa Paula. Cole’s family has grown avocados and lemons across 4,000 acres in Santa Paula for three generations, but over the last decade, he has turned to Acuity Agriculture and Benchmark Labs to get farm specific climate data that can save up to 10% of his water usage. … ” Read more from ABC 7 here: New technology saving water and environment could make difference in farm profitability.

