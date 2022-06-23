ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci says he's 'example' for COVID-19 vaccinations

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O45k6_0gKCuEup00
Virus Outbreak Congress Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies virtually during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update on the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, on June 15.

“I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages, after the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today," Fauci said. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all is well with Fauci.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

Parents Exclusive: Dr. Fauci Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Under 5

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have officially been authorized for kids 6 months and older. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both gave their approvals, allowing vaccine distribution to begin this week. To answer your top questions, Parents spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, about distribution, effectiveness, benefits of vaccination, and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

COVID rebounds: Immune responses may be reignited by cleanup of viral scraps

Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid is among the most treasured tools for hammering COVID-19; it can knock back the relative risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in unvaccinated patients at high risk of severe disease. But, as use of the convenient drug has grown in the US, so have troubling reports of rebound cases—people who took the pill early in their infection, began feeling better, and even tested negative but then slid back into symptoms and tested positive again days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don’t provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines that might offer more or longer protection for seniors, whose weakened immune systems...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Biden Gets Tough Over Gas Prices

With Americans complaining about high gas prices, President Joe Biden went on the offensive Wednesday, shaming oil companies, calling out Republicans for claiming production has been thwarted by the administration, and casting the crisis as a test of American patriotism and determination to stop a dictator. Formally announcing a proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationAU

COVID deaths are now barely mentioned in the media. That changes the very nature of grief

About a year ago, many of us were in lockdown. State premiers fronted the media every day to reveal how many people had tested positive for COVID and how many people had died. The number of deaths were prominent in news bulletins. We would lament the sadness of it all, until the next day’s data arrived. A year later, Australia has an average of about 50 COVID deaths a day. We have had more than 9,300 COVID deaths since the pandemic began. Yet, these deaths are barely mentioned in the Australian media. We seem to have lost the collective opportunity to acknowledge lives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
americanmilitarynews.com

China fires missile into space, ignoring US call to ban space weapon tests

China completed a weapons test on Sunday that entails destroying a ballistic missile as it arcs back into the earth’s atmosphere, risking creating a dangerous debris field in space. China said the test was not directed at any particular nation, but it comes in disregard for U.S. calls for countries to ban weapons tests in space.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

IRGC commander says ‘sabotage’ killed Iranian defense engineer

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A commander of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says the death of a Defense Ministry engineer in May was the result of “industrial sabotage,” not simply an “accident” as official comments previously suggested.
MILITARY
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
The Independent

Tension in Iraq as cleric accuses Iran's allies of meddling

Iraq’s Parliament is set to hold a session Thursday to vote in replacements for 73 lawmakers who resigned earlier this month. The collective walkout by followers of Iraq’s most influential Shiite politician threw Iraq into further uncertainty, deepening a months-long political crisis over government formation. However, it was not clear whether the extraordinary session requested by 50 members of parliament during a recess would go through. A simple majority of the legislature’s 329 members is required for an electoral session, and the cleric and politician, Muqtada al-Sadr, urged parliamentary blocs not to succumb to “pressures” from Iranian-backed factions.Al-Sadr, a...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#White House#The Associated Press
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
24/7 Wall St.

Supreme Court prepares to strike at Biden’s climate efforts

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights A new Harvard poll out today reports that 78% of Americans have been impacted by extreme weather events such as heat waves, floods or fires in the past five years, and that more than two-thirds of them now see climate change either as a crisis or a major problem. This […]
AGRICULTURE
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Meets With Refiners on High Pump Prices; No Plan Yet -Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm expressed interest in potentially lifting smog-fighting gasoline rules to fight high pump prices and backed off a plan to ban fuel exports during a wide-ranging meeting with refiners, two industry sources said on Thursday. With tensions high between U.S. President Joe Biden and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy