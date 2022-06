PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has thrust Pennsylvania’s governor’s race into the national spotlight. The two men running, Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano, are on completely different sides of the debate. Chopper 3 was there as Shapiro rallied in Old City Saturday afternoon with Planned Parenthood. “It’s amazing to me that in 2022, that we are going back to the 70s,” Amy Michael, an abortion rights advocate, said. Hundreds of people rallied outside of the National Constitution Center Saturday. At issue, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights federally. “This is...

