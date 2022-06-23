ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bill de Blasio apologizes for tweet at NYC Jewish leaders over COVID

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xfn9v_0gKCtHbD00

Angling for support in his run for a congressional seat from influential Orthodox Jewish leaders in Brooklyn, Bill de Blasio is now apologizing for singling out a Williamsburg sect in a 2020 tweet for holding large gatherings — including a packed funeral — during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have apologized about the tweet about Williamsburg. I want to apologize again,” the ex-mayor told the Hamodia newspaper following a Sunday meeting with some Orthodox Jewish leaders in Borough Park.

In April 2020, hundreds of Orthodox Jews gathered in the streets near the intersection of Rutledge Street and Bedford Avenue to pay their respects at a funeral for Rabbi Chaim Mertz.

The gathering came at a time of high COVID spread, deaths and hospitalizations. De Blasio was incensed.

“Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXMEP_0gKCtHbD00
De Blasio called the tweet “tough love.”

“When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed. And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus,” he said.

De Blasio is seeking to win a seat in the 10th congressional district that runs from lower Manhattan, through much of Park Slope and other portions of brownstone Brooklyn and then takes in a chunk of Borough Park.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IzrU_0gKCtHbD00 Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio nabs first endorsements for Congress

“That was in a moment of passion and pain about what was happening in the city,” de Blasio said following Sunday’s meeting with Jewish leaders.

“But it was a mistake. I shouldn’t have done it.”

The former two-term mayor emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic was “very difficult” and he had to make a “lot of tough decisions” while thousands of New Yorkers died from the killer bug.

“I’m sure every decision was not right,” said de Blasio.

De Blasio’s “tough love” at the time drew tremendous backlash not only from segments of the Orthodox Jewish community but also groups such as the Anti-Defamation League that monitor antisemitism.

But de Blasio, who has deep ties to Brooklyn Jewish community leaders during his 20 years as a councilman, public advocate and two terms as mayor, urged them to “remember that whole history” of his record included actions he took they liked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2InC_0gKCtHbD00
Hundreds of Hasidic Jews gathered in the streets for a funeral for Rabbi Chaim Mertz in April 2020.
AP

The former mayor potentially faces a slew of 14 other candidates in the Democratic primary for the open seat. Aside from de Blasio, other candidates in the Democratic primary for the 10th CD include: Rep. Mondaire Jones , who currently represents the 17th CD in the suburbs north of New York City; Brooklyn Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon,  Lower East Side Councilwoman Carlina Rivera , Lower Manhattan Assemblywoman Yuh -Line Niou, former Congresswoman and Brooklyn District Attorney Elizabeth Holtzman, former House impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman and Army veteran and anti-communist activist Yan Xiong , among others.

The ex-mayor had no immediate comment if there are any other regrets or apologies he will utter as he stumps for votes in the largely progressive district.

The meeting with Borough Park religious leaders was requested by an ally in the Bobov Hasidic movement, Yitzchok Fleischer, according to Jewish Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etN4D_0gKCtHbD00
The former mayor said that his tweet was expressing his concern for what was happening in the city.
AP

Fleischer said he and the Bobov Hasidic activists “will probably endorse him in the next week.”

Fleischer said de Blasio’s record also includes providing funding child care vouchers for yeshivas in 2015, a decision popular with the ultra-Orthodox community.

Fleischer also said de Blasio’s lefty progressive values came up during the meeting, but that  “we want to give him a chance.”

“We told him clearly that we’re not progressive….The Congress is [elected] every two years. If he does something against the community, believe me, in two years, people won’t vote for him again,” he told Jewish Week.

Comments / 6

Dorrit Sherman
3d ago

This mayor and his wife should be locked up for robbing our cities, and destroying our beautiful city. Flooding our city with deadly drugs and terrorists

Reply
3
Mariella Martinez
3d ago

He owes NYC an apology for ruining quality of life! Don't vote for this 🤡 he's actually running for Congress. 😐

Reply
5
commentreader
3d ago

Do not vote for Wilhelm. He even changed his name. Why? What happened to the 800 million! his wife has not answered for this was earmarked for a hugely important mental health program. No one knows what happened to this huge amount of money. As well, he ruined the city we are still experiencing the effects of his tenure during his failed mayorship and will be for decades. Do not vote for him.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gotham Gazette

Next Battle in Brooklyn Democratic Party Civil War Set to be Decided

(l-r) Top: Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Antonio Reynoso, Nydia Velazquez, Hakeem Jeffries; Bottom: Eric Adams, Brad Lander, & Jumaane Williams. Brooklyn is the center of political power in New York City, and its influence has grown in recent years. It’s the home borough for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, considered among the top candidates to be the next Democratic Speaker of the House, New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Comptroller Brad Lander, and others. The borough was instrumental in electing Adams and his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, also a longtime Brooklynite.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Rudy Giuliani slapped inside Staten Island supermarket

NEW YORK -- Police say former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped inside a Staten Island supermarket Sunday while campaigning for his son, Andrew.Giuliani told CBS2 the man, a store employee, was angry over the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. He says fortunately he didn't fall to the floor but says the slap was so hard he almost lost his balance.Police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a ShopRite on Veterans Road West in the Charleston section."All of a sudden, I felt this tremendous slap on my back or banging on...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TMZ.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Her Rape Story at NYC Protest

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made the overturning of Roe vs. Wade personal to make her point ... telling protesters in NYC she had been raped and thank God abortion was an option, although that never came to pass. The NYC rep was front and center at the rally in Union...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
granthshala.com

Hundreds of NYC prosecutors quitting woke bosses and onerous reforms

The number of prosecutors fleeing the city’s district attorney offices has soared in the wake of criminal justice reforms, which a former top prosecutor has called “insanity.”. Sixty-five assistant district attorneys, or about 12 percent of the workforce, have resigned from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office so far...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Inna V Moves Jewish-Asian Alliance Forward

As the violence continues to rise unabated in the city, so does the number and ferocity of hate crimes. But when communities hardest hit cry out, progressives feign compassion, while avoiding actual solidarity. And they adamantly refuse revisiting the policies they enacted that enable the often racial-motivated, unprovoked violence disproportionately targeting women, the elderly, Jewish, and Asian victims.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holtzman
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

Reactions to concealed carry decision pour in from Brooklyn

NEW YORK -  Reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on concealed carry in New York State are pouring in all over the city as people try to understand how this ruling will affect public safety. "I think maybe if there was a legal carrying citizen on the subway, it may have made a difference," says Patricia Harrison from Brownsville, referencing the Sunset Park subway shooting in April. "Maybe in Buffalo, it may have made a difference."CBS2's Hannah Kliger spoke to Brooklynites across the borough about their thoughts on the ruling.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  "I think to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

'It just takes one irresponsible person': SCOTUS gun ruling prompts fear, anger among New York City subway riders

In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision making it easier to carry guns in public places, the thoughts of many New Yorkers immediately turned underground. The city’s subway system has long banned firearms, with exceptions for law enforcement officers or the small number of people with concealed carry licenses. Those rules, officials said, will not immediately change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Leaders React to Supreme Court Decision on New York Gun Law

Brooklyn leaders are reacting to the Supreme Court decision made Thursday that struck down the New York gun law that placed restrictions on carrying a concealed gun in public. In its decision, the Supreme Court said that the law violates the Second Amendment. Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, president and CEO of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Antisemitism#Covid#Orthodox#Jewish#Jews
brownstoner.com

Daily Links: Mayor Vows to Limit Guns in NYC After Supreme Court Ruling

Does Eric Adams Own This Crown Heights Apartment? It’s Complicated [NYT]. Adams Rips Court Gun Ruling, Says New Yorkers Now ‘Less Safe’ [NYP]. DA to Bring Rival Gang Members Together in ‘Restorative Justice’ Program [BP]. The Knitting Factory Is Closing Down Its Brooklyn Location [BK...
BROOKLYN, NY
PLANetizen

New York City Approves Rent Hikes on Rent-Stabilized Apartments

“A New York City panel that regulates the rents for roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments approved the highest increases in almost a decade on Tuesday, after property owners said they were being pinched by taxes and rising expenses.” As reported by Mihir Zaveri in The New York Times, the Rent Guidelines Board voted to raise rents by 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases, affecting around two million New Yorkers. According to a separate article in Bloomberg, only 23 percent of New York residents can currently afford the city’s median rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC families impacted by gun violence perplexed by Supreme Court decision: ‘A lot of crazy people’

The sister of a subway rider randomly killed by a subway gunman last month thinks of the victims murdered since his death. After Thursday’s Supreme Court decision legalizing the carrying of concealed weapons in the city and the nation, she doesn’t expect the carnage to stop any time soon. “Americans need to educate themselves,” said Griselda Vile, whose brother Daniel Enriquez was gunned down ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

We Love This Cheap NYC Transportation Most People Don’t Know About

Navigating New York City can be challenging, even for seasoned New Yorkers. It’s even more confusing if it’s your first trip to the city. Sharon and I fall somewhere in the middle of those categories. Like most locals (well, former locals), we’ll choose to walk if it’s a reasonable distance. For longer trips, we’ll choose between an Uber, taxi or subway. Each one of those choices has its advantages and drawbacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
boropark24.com

TEHILLIM: Rachmastrivka Rebbe on Respirator

Klal Yisroel is being asked to storm the heavens on behalf of the Rachmastrivka Rebbe shlita, Rav Chai Yitzchok ben Esther Rivka. The rebbe was experiencing some difficulty breathing on Friday morning and the situation deteriorated toward shabbos. He was transported to Maimonides Hospital where he was found to have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy