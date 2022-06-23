ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yelp’s CEO thinks hybrid work is ‘hell.’ His solution: Take the company fully remote

By Chloe Berger
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w08Gv_0gKCt1Yq00
CEO Jeremy Stoppelman from Yelp speaks about the future of innovation at Dreamforce 2014 in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, October 13, 2014. (Photo By Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) Liz Hafalia—The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Workers might favor hybrid work plans, but Yelp CEO and cofounder Jeremy Stoppelman isn’t a fan.

He called the oft -suggested compromise between fully remote and in-person work “the hell of half measures” in an interview with the Washington Post this week. Although he recognized that workers enjoy the flexibility that hybrid policies offer, Stoppelman insisted that hybrid work was “the worst of both worlds.”

“It’s the worst of three options,” he added.

His gripes with the model can be boiled down to a few issues, he explained to the Post: Not all workers are in the office on the same days; it typically requires employees to live in more expensive cities; employers restrict their talent searches geographically; and companies lose money to office space. He pushed back on the idea that company culture only exists in the office, asserting that it’s instead created by hiring and retaining the right people.

His solution: working from home permanently. Instead of doubling down on in-person work like Tesla CEO Elon Musk or Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Stoppelman is betting his cards on remote work and closing offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., while reducing the size of Yelp's Phoenix office space.

“Over time we came to realize that the future of work at Yelp is remote," he wrote in a blog post Thursday, citing a survey in which 86% of Yelp employees said they preferred remote work and studies on employee satisfaction while working virtually. "It’s best for our employees, and for our business.”

Only 1% of Yelp’s global workforce is coming into the office every day, Stoppelman added. The move comes more than a year after the announcement that employees could work remotely part-time or full-time forever. In September, Yelp downsized its San Francisco headquarters to a model where desks were reserved daily.

Stoppelman is following in the footsteps of other Silicon Valley veterans like Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who have advocated for remote work. Chesky recently called Airbnb's two remote years the company’s “most productive years ever.”

He has no doubts about the side he stands on in the battle to return to office. As he told the Post, “We feel strongly that this is the way forward.”

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Brian Chesky
Person
Jeremy Stoppelman
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yelp#Remote Work#Fortune Features#The Washington Post
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
US News and World Report

Musk Says Tesla's New Car Factories 'Losing Billions of Dollars'

San Francisco (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's new car factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and China port issues, Chief Executive Elon Musk said recently. "Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Fortune

‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Germany is one step closer to having to ration its gas usage as supply from Russia starts to dry up, and the country’s top economic affairs official is warning that it could lead to an even larger economic spillover effect.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Justice Thomas hints gay rights and contraception at risk after conservative majority overturns Roe v. Wade

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was written by Justice Samuel Alito, a concurring opinion in favor of the conservative majority by Justice Clarence Thomas raises fears that rulings protecting contraception and same-sex marriage could be overruled as well in the near term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Employee who accidentally lowered gas to 69 cents per gallon tries to pay his station back. The station refuses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A little under two weeks ago, the manager of a Shell station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., made an error when resetting the station’s gas prices, entering 69 cents rather than $6.99. News of the price quickly went viral, and the station saw losses in the neighborhood of $20,000 before the price was corrected.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Fortune

OB/GYNs are rethinking their careers after Roe v. Wade decision, signaling that the doctor shortage may get even worse

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Dana Rector, a third-year medical student at Oakland University in Michigan, wants to become an ob/gyn. To do so, she’ll need to apply to and complete a residency program in the specialty, a process that’s more complicated now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Fortune

148K+
Followers
7K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy