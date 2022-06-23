This Small Business Says Hailey Bieber Tried To Buy Them Out A Few Years Ago But Then Went Ahead With Using Their Name

Phoebe Vickers and Purna Khatau are best friends who originally were assigned to be roommates in college.

Without ever meeting beforehand, they decided to go on a shopping trip to buy items for their dorm room, and they quickly became fast friends.

After college, Phoebe went on to be a travel photographer as well as a producer for an agency based in New York, while Purna moved to Dubai to be a fashion buyer.

Although they were across the world from one another, they frequently made time to see each other.

It was on one of their trips together that they got to talking about how they were sick and tired of not finding clothing that they adored putting on.

They weren't thrilled that clothing erred on the side of trendy while being in style one moment and out the next, so they set out on a mission.

They left their jobs behind in 2014 and instead launched their company called Rhode, which is a lifestyle brand.

"Nine years ago, we quit our jobs and founded Rhode out of our apartment, creating a fashion company from nothing," Phoebe and Purna wrote in an Instagram post.

Instagram; pictured above is a post from Rhode

"We’re two women entrepreneurs who met in college, built the RHODE brand, and put years of hard work into our minority co-owned company."

Phoebe and Purna have spent close to a decade now building their brand, which includes a variety of beautiful pieces of clothing as well as accessories.

A week ago today, Hailey Bieber launched her very own skincare line that she is also calling by the name of Rhode.

According to Phoebe and Purna, Hailey actually tried to buy their lifestyle brand with the same name a couple of years ago, though clearly, they didn't sell it to her.

In light of the fact that Hailey is using the same name for her line of products, they have filed a lawsuit in response.

"We admire Hailey," Phoebe and Purna said. "She has worked hard and earned the ability to create her own skin-care line."

"We don’t want to sue Hailey; we want to celebrate her. As fellow women entrepreneurs, we wish her every success."

"Hailey could choose any brand for her skin-care line. We have only the brand name “RHODE” that we’ve built."

"That’s why we didn’t sell her our brand when she asked four years ago, and why we ask her now to change her skin-care line’s brand."

Instagram; pictured above is Hailey

Phoebe and Purna maintained that Hailey choosing the same name as their company will negatively impact their own brand, the people that work for them, and the people who shop with them too.

They're hoping that Hailey will see things from their side and they concluded that they are positive that Hailey hadn't stopped to consider their perspective before moving forward with the name she picked for her skincare line.

