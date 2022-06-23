ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way Treasure Valley drive gives out over 15,000 books

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 partnered with United Way Treasure Valley to help give books to underserved Treasure Valley kids. Thanks...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Did I Win?: Rainsdon family shares writing success

In the 2022 Idaho PBS Kids Writers Contest, sponsored by Idaho Public Television and IDeal, seven out of the 10 eastern Idaho winners came from local areas. These winners included Whitlee May Filmore of Blackfoot; Hudson Tracy of Victor; Ella Warmann of Idaho Falls; Oakley Nebeker of Blackfoot; Lucy Rogers of Blackfoot; Brooklyn Tracy of Victor; and Charlotte Rainsdon of Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

New US attorney for Idaho: Civil rights, hate crime enforcement is 'front and center'

Idaho’s new top federal prosecutor says civil rights and hate crime enforcement are top-of-mind for federal prosecutors both in Idaho and nationwide. “It’s always been important,” Josh Hurwit told the Idaho Press in an interview. “But with the rise in hate incidents that we’ve seen really starting in the pandemic, and now continuing with various groups in Idaho and around the country, obviously the tragic shooting in Buffalo put this front and center.”
IDAHO STATE
State
Idaho State
Post Register

More than 100 march to Capitol in Roe protest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A group of more than 100 protesters, calling for legal abortion in Idaho, marched from Boise City Hall to the Idaho Capitol. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade in a 5-4 decision. Idaho has a so-called "trigger law" that will...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Shakespeare Festival cancels performance due to Covid

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Shakespeare Festival has canceled some performances of Ain't Misbehavin' due to breakthrough Covid cases. The show's performances will be canceled from June 17-26. Patrons can request refunds or exchange the tickets for another date. To learn more, click HERE.
IDAHO STATE

