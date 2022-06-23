University of Alabama Honors College Evacuated Over Potentially Hazardous Material

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox. Earlier this week, local US Postal Inspector, Tony Robinson, found four tubs filled with thousands of counterfeit postage and checks. He said it is all a scam and they were able to catch a lot of the fake mail, but some of it could still have been sent out, so you need to be careful.

