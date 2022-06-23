Woman arrested for child exploitation after sharing images on Facebook

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man was put behind bars in Alachua County after officers say he used stolen credit cards to make purchases. Gainesville Police arrested Larry Howard, 30, on numerous charges. Surveillance video and transactions show Howard using credit cards that do not belong to him. Detectives spoke to...
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police officials have released the letter from DCF about the temporary closing of Bradford Preschool. On Friday, June 24th, The State Department of Children and Families suspended the school’s license. This comes after police opened a child abuse investigation earlier this month on the...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jonathan Charles Lee Nobles, 23, was arrested yesterday for allegedly robbing the cashier of an Exxon gas station on Archer Road at gunpoint and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The cashier reported the robbery on June 2, stating that a man had come...
Gainesville, Fla. – On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division, with the assistance of GPD SWAT, served a search warrant at 2306 NW 65th Place. The investigation was prompted after GPD received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Cyber Tip indicated that a Facebook user shared a video of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their messaging platform.
STARKE, Fla. – A Bradford County day care had its license suspended Friday after an ongoing investigation by the Starke Police Department, which has been working with the Department of Children and Families. In a letter, DCF said The Bradford Preschool and Learning Center is prohibited from serving children...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida took part in a concealed carry course today in Gainesville. A group called the Focused Fire Training held the class at the Holiday Inn on University Avenue. It’s the only class in order to apply for a Florida concealed permit.
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A video recording of a Bradford County preschool teacher using threatening language toward a student is shedding light on what led to an investigation that ultimately shut down the Starke school. A video obtained Sunday by News4JAX is what prompted a Florida Department of Children...
STARKE, Fla — Starke Police Department announced that it has been involved in an ongoing investigation with the Department of Children and Families regarding alarming video footage obtained from Bradford Preschool. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This investigation began in August 2021, and this Friday SPD assisted...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Corby Jay Richardson, Jr., 43, of Summerfield, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly chasing a car down Newberry Road until it crashed into a ditch, then getting out and threatening to kill the women in the car. Richardson had allegedly gotten into a road rage incident...
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Chiefland Police officials raised just over a grand to go towards the department’s Christmas fund. The first of three auctions ended this week, after raising 16-hundred 70 dollars. Officials with the department auctioned off sweet treats and officers’ children even helped make cakes and cookies....
GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Dayne Tyler Baucom, 30, was arrested late last night after allegedly attacking a woman as she rode her bike home from work. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to multiple calls about a battery in the 1000 block of SW 16th Avenue at 11:23 p.m., where the victim reported that she’d had multiple encounters with Baucom over the past few months, but the previous incidents had not escalated to the level of violence. She told the officer that as she was riding her bike home from work, Baucom got in her way and was yelling at her and calling her names. She said that as she attempted to walk by him, he shoved her and punched her multiple times with a closed fist. She was treated by EMS on scene for minor injuries. A witness reportedly saw the incident and confirmed the victim’s account.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Criminal charges will not be filed against the officer who beat a woman at Lowell Correctional Institute in Lake County. WATCH: Woman beaten so badly in prison that she’s now quadriplegic, but why hasn’t anyone been charged?. 9 Investigates has been following the...
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials said a toy gun, that mimics a real firearm, was part of a prank pulled on Williston football players on Wednesday. It happened as the Williston football team left their summer retreat at Blue Springs Park in Bronson. Investigators said someone...
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's says a 28-year-old woman was shot early Saturday morning in the Holly Hills area of SW 169th Drive and SW 170th Street. Deputies were in the area for a large block party, the Sheriff's Office says, and then they responded to a report of a person being shot. They say the shooting happened around 1:20 AM Saturday.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some fake electricians made a power play that didn’t pan out. Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are warning residents to be on the lookout for two white males in their early twenties going door to door while claiming to be from an electric utility.
Devon Welch, 18, was moved to the Alachua County Jail yesterday after being charged with battery on another detainee at the Juvenile Detention Facility. The victim reported that on June 9, he was sitting in the break room at the facility when a fight broke out between three or four other juveniles in the room. Surveillance video reportedly showed the victim trying to back out of the room to stay out of the fight when Welch allegedly approached him and punched him twice in the face. The victim said he didn’t know why Welch hit him. The video reportedly showed that Welch then turned to join the other fight while the victim ran out of the room.
Charles Edward Welcome, Sr., 66, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with trespass after warning at the UF Health Eastside Medical Clinic. Welcome, a registered Sex Offender who lists his address as Grace Marketplace, has been arrested several times for trespass after warning at the clinic since he was trespassed for a year on April 1, 2022. A sworn complaint was filed for an incident on May 18, and he was arrested on May 31 and again on June 24. Charges from the May incidents have been dropped.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison at the Florida Department of Corrections. 41-year-old Arealeus Morris was arrested in May of 2020 after robbing a 66-year-old male near Pine Ridge Apartments. Morris was convicted of manslaughter, aggravated battery of a victim...
