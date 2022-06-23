ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Woman arrested for child exploitation after sharing images on Facebook

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars for sharing child porn on Facebook. Gainesville police say a cyber tip...

www.wcjb.com

GPD makes child exploitation arrest

Gainesville, Fla. – On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division, with the assistance of GPD SWAT, served a search warrant at 2306 NW 65th Place. The investigation was prompted after GPD received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Cyber Tip indicated that a Facebook user shared a video of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their messaging platform.
GAINESVILLE, FL
