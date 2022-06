This Saturday, join the community in learning about area resources, information, and exhibits at the Women’s Day Expo. According to a press release, the Expo takes place this Saturday, June 25, in the Stroudsburg High School cafeteria from 10 AM to 1 PM. Due to COVID, this is the first event since 2019. The Expo will offer attendees a variety of products and services, including health screenings, free menstrual supplies, NARCAN training and distribution (with nearly 100 kits available to share with attendees), representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a 3D Mobile Mammography bus, blood pressure, and fall-risk screenings, artist exhibits, and more.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO