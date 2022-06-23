ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Kings trade 49th pick for EuroLeague player Sasha Vezenkov

By Jeremiah Martinez
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings made a move hours before Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

The Kings announced they traded the 49th pick to acquire the rights to Bulgarian forward Sasha Vezenkov along with cash considerations from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sacramento Kings introduce Mike Brown as new head coach

For the past four seasons, Vezenkov, 26, played for the Olympiacos B.C. of the Greek Basket League and EuroLeague. Vezenkov was a First-Team All-EuroLeague selection after averaging 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 67 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Vezenkov was the 57th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets. His rights were traded to the Cavaliers in multi-team trade involving James Harden on Jan. 14, 2021.

The Kings currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the first round and 37th selection in the second round for Thursday’s draft.

