Astros' Taylor Jones: Activated, sent to Triple-A

The American League Central race -- if we can call it that -- is really shaping up to be ... I don't know. Something? A crawl to the finish?. Sorry, I shouldn't be so rude, especially after the Guardians stormed their way to the top last week. Terry Francona's ballclub through this past Wednesday went on a run where they won 17 of 21 games. It had vaulted Cleveland from 7 1/2 games out in late May to first place in late June. The Guardians lost the series finale in Minnesota on Thursday, but still went home tied for first.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO