Allen Lee Jackson passed away in his home on June 20, 2022, at the age of 62 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family, who all came together the day before his passing to celebrate his father’s day with him. He was born on Nov. 9, 1959 in Augusta to Ada (Farris) and Clifton Jackson.

WASHINGTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO