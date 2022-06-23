Lorene (Smith) Olson

Celebration of Life for Samuel Edward Irving, age 89, of Chariton will be held on July 1st from 1:00-4:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A time of sharing will follow at 4:00pm. Memorials may be made in Sam’s name to the Lucas County Fair Association.
Funeral Services for Dennis Williams, Sr., age 69 of Knoxville, will be held Thursday, June 30th at 11:00am at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knoxville FFA Alumni for FFA events and projects. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Funeral services for Charles Lowry, 83, of Oskaloosa will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Oskaloosa. Visitation will begin after 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral chapel; the family will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m. Interment will be in Forest Cemetery with Military Honors by the Oskaloosa Honor Guard. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121DIRECTOR’S NAME: Jeff Petersen KARLA K. FISHER. Services for Karla Kay Fisher, 50, who passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Des Moines, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola withburial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Funeral services for Connie Lehigh, 61, of Chariton will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at. the Grace Baptist Church in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at. the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Memorials may be made in care of...
A Knoxville man died in an accident Saturday night on Northwest Beaver Drive and 70th Avenue in Johnston. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 10:21 pm, 33-year-old Landon Mark Crabtree of Knoxville was eastbound on Northwest Beaver Drive on his 2002 Harley Davidson, and 25-year-old Makenna Streff of Polk City was westbound turning onto Northwest 70th Avenue. According to the report, Streff did not see Crabtree and a collision occurred. Crabtree was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines by Johnston EMS where he passed away from the injuries sustained in the accident. The accident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. The Johnston Police Department and Johnston EMS assisted on the scene.
The #7 Indianola softball team split their two contests at their home tournament Saturday, falling to #2 Winterset 6-2 and defeating Southeast Warren 5-1. The Huskies took an early lead scoring three runs in the first inning, and another run in each of the second and third while the Indians only countered with a lone run. The teams traded runs late, but Indianola couldn’t muster enough offense to attempt the comeback.
A morning thunderstorm washed away any chance for the class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad to get more significant wins on Saturday as the Pella Christian Invitational was canceled. The Sabers were scheduled to play the host Eagles and Des Moines Christian. On Friday the Sabers learned they have the #1 seed in class 1A Region eight and will meet the winner between Tri-County and Keota on July 6th. Meanwhile, the Sabers still need to finish out the season and will take on class 1A number five Southeast Warren. On the baseball field, the Sabers are seeing progress all around. Coach Mark Schroeder tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while they are still making outs, they are hitting line drives and hard outs rather than soft grounders of pop ups.
A local man serves as a nurse, and in the Army reserves. In the first part of a five part program on the Spirit of America. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Noah Kimmel, with the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics, and the Army Reserves.
The Pella softball team split their two games at the Collins-Maxwell softball tournament Saturday, defeating Bishop Garrigan 14-1 and falling to the host and 4th ranked in Class 1A Spartans 4-2. The Dutch made short work of the Golden Bears, scoring four or more runs in three innings. Ava Curry was 4-for-4 in game one with two doubles, Kylie Tauke went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Tori Van Vark had three hits. Saige DeJong earned the win in the circle with four innings and seven strikeouts.
Residents of Pella can vote to bring a mural to the community. Pella Fiber, Visit Pella, and the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance are asking the community for their votes through the #IowansUnite Mural Contest hosted by Iowa Economic Development Authority and Travel Iowa. The preliminary round is ongoing, and Pella would need 500 votes to advance to the finals. This is the same contest Knoxville won in 2021:
Paul Kingma with the Pella 4th of July committee previews activities coming up in Pella for the 4th of July.
The class 4A #12 Knoxville Softball Squad went toe to toe with #1 ranked ADM on Friday, but the Tigers walked off in the bottom of the 8th on a wild pitch to win 2-1 as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. ADM got on the board first with a home run to right field and it stayed 1-0 until the 6th when Brittany Bacorn, for the second straight game, launched a homer of her own to right field to tie the score. Both teams had chances to score in the 7th, and when Knoxville could not get runners across in its half of the 8th, ADM sent the winning run home on a wild pitch to end the game. Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports starting pitcher Jadyn Streigle kept a good hitting ADM at bay to give Knoxville a shot.
Today's Let's Talk Indianola features Acting Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher about the recent Community Engagement Night regarding action in the event of an active shooter situation in Indianola.
The City of Pella will celebrate Independence Day on the holiday this summer. Fourth of July Committee Director Paul Kingma says several activities, a parade, and fireworks return on Monday, July 4th, starting at 1 p.m. Among the scheduled festivities in Pella include:. – Swimming at the Pella Aquatic Center...
Our guest on today's Let's Talk Knoxville is Lake Red Rock Balloonfest Committee member Matt Kissinger as we talk about Balloonfest.
The Lake Red Rock Balloonfest will be held Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 at the North Overlook Beach. Balloonfest committee member Matt Kissinger spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the history of the event. Balloon Fest started 11 years ago and it was an idea to bring in hot...
The Indianola Police Department held a Community Engagement Night last week, discussing with the public about the police response in the event of an active shooter. Acting Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the goal wasn’t about making the community experts in what to do in the event of an active shooter, but to help business owners and managers keep in mind what to do in the event of an active shooter in Indianola.
The Mahaska/Marion Women, Land, & Legacy will host Martha McFarland, operator of Hawkeye Buffalo & Cattle Ranch, today at the Knoxville Library from 10:30 am-12:00 pm. McFarland will talk about her experiences raising bison, working through farm transitions, and running a ranch as a single woman. Registration will take place starting at 10:00 am. The event is free and open to the public. Women, Land & Legacy is a USDA education and outreach program working locally to empower female landowners and farmers to be agents of positive change in their communities through active participation, educational sessions and networking opportunities.
One of the great athletic traditions at Central College over the last 30 years has been the multi-event athletes in track and field. In this episode of the Dutch Memories podcast, we dig in to the Dutch multis dynasty.
