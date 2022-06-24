ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Fire Burns Gloucester Marina Building

By Kate Riccio
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA waterfront building in Gloucester's Inner Harbor was burned in a fire early Thursday morning, fire officials said. Several residents were displaced in the fire, which was put out with the help of firefighters from several departments in...

www.nbcboston.com

nbcboston.com

Fire Burns 2 Buildings in Dorchester, Displacing 16 People

A fire that erupted in a three-floor home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday spread to another building, officials said. Two firefighters had minor injuries from cuts and 16 people were displaced by the blaze, a Boston fire official said. The department was called to the heavy fire on Wales Street...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Burns 2 Buildings in Mattapan

A fire that erupted in a three-floor home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Monday has spread to another building, officials said. The Boston Fire Department was called to the heavy fire about 1:15 p.m. Video and images from the scene showed several fire trucks on Wales Street, some with their ladders...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boy, 5, pulled from pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, Mass. — A 5-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from a pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts on Sunday, officials said. Police received a 911 call at 7 p.m. reporting the missing boy at Snake Pond Beach. The child was quickly found in the water, but was not breathing.
SANDWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

Missing Swimmer in Lakeville Safely Located

A swimmer who went missing Sunday night while at a pond in Lakeville, Massachusetts, was safely located on someone's boat, police said. Lakeville police confirmed the swimmer was fine after being found on a boat in the area. Police initially received a call just before 7 p.m. and said they...
LAKEVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

5-Year-Old Boy Pulled Unresponsive From Pond in Sandwich

A 5-year-old boy was pulled from the water unresponsive Sunday evening while at a birthday party at a beach on Cape Cod. Police in Sandwich, Massachusetts, say they initially received a 911 call around 7 p.m. for a missing child at Snake Pond Beach in Forestdale. Within minutes, police were told the boy was found under the water and was not breathing.
SANDWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Dead After Being Pulled From Water in Lynn

A man is dead after he was pulled from the water Sunday in Lynn, Massachusetts, and officials believe the man could have suffered a medical emergency at the beach. According to Lynn Fire officials, several bystanders pulled the 84-year-old man unconscious from the water off Lynn Shore Drive. The bystanders were performing CPR on the man before first responders arrived, and he was subsequently taken to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LYNN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of man killed in tragic Taunton accident

The man who was electrocuted to death last Thursday while trying to remove an antenna from a Danforth Street home in Taunton has been identified by officials. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the preliminary investigation into a Taunton fatality last Thursday morning suggests that an accidental electrical event claimed the life of 58-year-old Michael Messina, of North Easton and ignited a fire at an apartment building, said Taunton Fire Chief Timothy J. Bradshaw, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Boston

84-year-old man drowns at Lynn Beach

LYNN – An 84-year-old man died Sunday after being pulled from the water at Lynn Beach.It happened just before 3 p.m. The man was given medical aid and rushed to Salem Hospital, but did not survive. Lynn Police are investigating the drowning. 
LYNN, MA
WMUR.com

One person is dead after crash in North Hampton

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in North Hampton. New Hampshire State Police say the collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday after a BMW entered the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road. The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to the...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds evacuated as fire strikes Boston high-rise

BOSTON — Hundreds of construction workers were evacuated from a downtown high-rise on Congress Street, Friday, as a fire struck the 20th floor of the 43 story building that’s currently under construction. Annisha Simpson is a carpenter working on the building. Simpson was on the 32nd floor when...
msonewsports.com

Temporary shortage of the large City of Gloucester trash bags

Due to supply chain issues, there is a temporary shortage of the large City of Gloucester trash bags. The shortage is expected to last for several weeks, but small trash bags are available for purchase at several locations throughout the City. Residents will need to use the small trash bags when necessary during this shortage. We appreciate your patience and will provide updates when available.
GLOUCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver Dead in Lancaster Car Crash

A person is dead following an early morning car crash in Lancaster, Massachusetts, police announced. First responders from Lancaster and neighboring Bolton were called to Old Common Road just after 6 a.m. Saturday when the Nashoba Valley Regional Dispatch district received a 911 call. The driver and sole occupant of...
LANCASTER, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Teens Arrested at Carson Beach on Sunday

Two teens were arrested at Carson Beach in South Boston on Sunday, according to police. Massachusetts State Police said two male minors, ages 15 and 17, were arrested. Their names were not released and police did not provide any details on the charges against them. Caught in Southie reported that...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire at Groveland Home Leaves Man Dead

A man is dead after a fire broke out Friday at a home in Groveland, Massachusetts, officials confirm. The fire tore through a four-unit residential building on Manor Drive. Crews responded around 3 p.m., the office of Massachusetts Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. Firefighters and police worked together to rescue...
GROVELAND, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston's Frog Pond Spray Pool Reopens for the Season Tuesday

Summer in Boston is officially kicking off Tuesday, when the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens. The city is holding a celebration at the local landmark when the spray pool opens Tuesday at 11 a.m., park mascot Frog Pond Freddie and Mayor Michelle Wu are among the people who will be in attendance.
BOSTON, MA

