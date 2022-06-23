ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 01:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 AM MST. * At 121 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated additional rainfall moving into the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Any additional rainfall could worsen any ongoing flooding and thus the flash flood warning has been extended another hour. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler Fashion Center Mall and Chandler City Hall. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 169. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 45 and 54. AZ Route 347 near mile marker 189. AZ Route 101 near mile marker 60...and near mile marker 61. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 159 and 167. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

