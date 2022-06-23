Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Gadsden; Jefferson; Leon; Wakulla The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Southern Grady County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tallahassee, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Tallahassee, Havana, Midway, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida A And M, Wakulla, Attapulgus, Lake Bradford, Alma, Cody, Wakulla Springs, Florence, Laingkat, Calvary and Tallahassee Mall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO