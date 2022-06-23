Interview: Syracuse University Professor, Mary Graham, speaks on Title IX significance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you start your first year of high school, you might think that the thought of graduation is too far away to even think of. But Myquain Kimbrough noticed it felt like that day came a lot sooner than expected. “It came a little quick,”...
(WSYR-TV) — If you found yourself sweating a bit too much this past weekend, you’re now in luck — most pools in Central New York are open and operating at their expanded summer hours. Unfortunately, a few pools remain closed this season due to a lifeguard shortage....
(WSYR-TV) — Mary Mara, who worked in Hollywood for nearly 35 years, drowned in the St. Lawrence River Sunday, according to the New York State Police. Mara, 61, was found in the river by Troopers, Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance around 8:10 a.m. at 33753 Old Farm Road in the Town of Cape Vincent.
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team will play on the national stage this Thursday. B’ville will take on New Jersey State Champion Mountain Lakes at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. The game is part of the National High School Lacrosse Showcase in Columbia, Maryland. This past...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in Syracuse were bursting with pride on Saturday for the CNY Pride Festival and Parade at the Inner Harbor. Zackary Wiggins, who lives in Syracuse, said it is a way for people to to come together and express themselves. “Straight people, LGBT+ people, women,...
(WSYR-TV)– Let’s face it, sometimes life can be boring, so let us help you spruce things up a bit!. Whether it’s with friends or family, things can get a bit pricey, leaving you wishing that someone else would offer to pay the bill. With today’s list, we will help you find entertainment near you at a cheap price, that won’t leave you feeling as though it was a waste of money.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Hundreds of abortion rights advocates took to the streets Friday afternoon in Syracuse to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that guaranteed a women’s constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. Among the protestors was...
SYRACUSE, N.Y (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s Owen Hiltz is headed to the U21 World Championships as a member of Team Canada. The Orange redshirt freshman will represent Canada from August 10-20 in Limerick, Ireland. One of four attackmen to make the squad, Hiltz returns to the field this...
Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police say a bouncer at Orbis Lounge in Syracuse was stabbed Friday night. On Friday, around 11:40 P.M., Officers responded to the bar on East Genesee Street for a stabbing call. When officers got there, they found the 24-year-old male Orbis employee who was stabbed in...
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 5 to June 11. One restaurant, Denny’s on 7873 Brewerton Road in Cicero, failed its inspection with four critical violations and six other violations. Critical Violations. Critical Violation: Improper...
ITHACA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With the Special Olympics opening ceremonies being held last night, June 24, the games are set to begin today, June 25. The schedule for events happening today are as follows:. 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Track & Field. 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m....
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported that a man has been given multiple felony charges due to a shooting incident that occurred after the commencement of Rome Free Academy’s High School Graduation on June 25th. According to police, on Saturday, after the commencement of...
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–In honor of Pride Month, central New Yorker’s are welcomed to join in festivities and celebrations as the community helps honor those who are part of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. The parade will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Solar St. in the Syracuse Inner Harbor area. The...
(WSYR-TV) — Joey DeFrancesco likes to have fun when he’s playing music. Always has. “Ya, I started playing the organ when I was like four,” says DeFrancesco. “I mean, you can’t worry about the foot pedals. Can’t reach ’em. My feet just dangled, you know?”
STITTVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Health Department has reported that a man and dog were exposed to rabies by a raccoon in Stittville on June 23rd. A person and a dog were also exposed to the infected raccoon. The exposed human received a post-exposure prophylaxis shot and the dog received a rabies booster shot.
AUBURN N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On June 26, at approximately 2:28 a.m., the Auburn Police department were notified of a shooting at Lavish Lounge, located at 288 Genesee St. Auburn Police learned on scene that there were two separate groups of individuals fighting, during the argument, two black males began shooting.
SCHUYLER, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that an 18-month-old gild was killed in a tragic accident on Monday, June 27th. Around 10:30 am on Monday, officers arrived at the scene of a tragic accident on Bull Road in the Town of Schuyler involving an 18-month-old girl. After returning home from shopping, the mother was putting away groceries while the young girl was playing outside.
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police say that they have arrested a Rochester couple for stealing 17 catalytic converters from Driver’s Village in Cicero. Brittany Hollaert, 25, and Vasiliy Maksimchuk, 31, were arrested by state police on June 22 on the following charges:. Grand Larceny in...
