Conroe, TX

Heroic EMT receives Medal of Valor from Chief Christy at Conroe PD

By Conroe Police Department
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Christy and Mayor Czajkoski recognized Harris County Emergency Corps EMT Kenneth Elliott with a Medal of Valor for his actions on June 14, 2022. On that date, EMT Elliott had transported...

