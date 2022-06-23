ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

APD’s ‘Operation: Slow Down’ ends with hundreds of traffic stops, citations

By Karley Cross
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Operation: Slow Down initiative yielded more than 450 traffic stops and five arrests over a two week period.

Operation: Slow Down began Tuesday, June 7 and wrapped up Tuesday, June 21. In that time, APD said officers made 456 traffic stops, issued 394 citations and arrested five traffic violators.

Between January 1 through June 23, APD said 18 people died in 14 car wrecks. That’s on par with 2021’s fatal final crash report.

During Operation: Slow Down, APD worked with the Texas Department of Transportation in efforts to reduce the devastating trend.

