APD’s ‘Operation: Slow Down’ ends with hundreds of traffic stops, citations
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Operation: Slow Down initiative yielded more than 450 traffic stops and five arrests over a two week period.APD hopes to curb rising traffic fatalities with ‘Operation Slow Down’
Operation: Slow Down began Tuesday, June 7 and wrapped up Tuesday, June 21. In that time, APD said officers made 456 traffic stops, issued 394 citations and arrested five traffic violators.
Between January 1 through June 23, APD said 18 people died in 14 car wrecks. That’s on par with 2021’s fatal final crash report.13-year-old driver of stolen vehicle charged with murder after crashing, killing other teen
During Operation: Slow Down, APD worked with the Texas Department of Transportation in efforts to reduce the devastating trend.
