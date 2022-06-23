ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach has big plans for Front Beach Rd. roundabout

By Thomas Shults
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Construction is ongoing for a roundabout to replace the “Y” intersection on Front Beach Rd. in Panama City Beach.

City officials said the current intersection is not ideal for traffic flow.

“It’s not convenient because there are a lot of residences on the southside of that roundabout,” CRA Interim Manager Courtney Drummond said. “There’s businesses on all corners of that roundabout.”

Drummond said it’s difficult to build a brand new roadway while the road is still in use.

“It’s like building an airplane while the airplane’s in flight,” Drummond said.

He said construction leads to lane closures and summer traffic. Despite the challenges, city officials said Front Beach Rd. will expand in the near future.

“Soon you’ll start seeing the widening of the roadways and the roadwork comes last,” Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto said. “After we replace all the utilities.”

The project will also add sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting and landscaped medians. It costs around $28 million.

