The Republican National Committee is treading into dangerous legal territory, a reality underscored by Tuesday’s House Jan. 6 committee hearing. The hearing focused heavily on the victims of Trump’s attempt to force state election officials to illegally alter the 2020 results in his favor. But focusing on the victims meant focusing on the fake electors scheme they were instructed to follow, in which Trump’s campaign tried to use fake, pro-Trump Electoral College voters in place of states’ actual votes cast for Joe Biden. We learned the RNC was more intimately involved in that plot than we knew previously, and that could mean a world of trouble for the organization.

