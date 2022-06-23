ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State, Energy Groups Criticize EPA Policy Blaming Wyoming For Denver Smog

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming and some of its energy industry groups are criticizing as “illogical” proposed federal rules that would punish the state for contributing 1% of the pollutants that make up Denver-area smog. Two industry groups and the state itself...

Comments / 16

Yesca555
3d ago

This is bogus. Wyoming has the cleanest air in the continental USA. If the Colorado front range keeps on growing, soon, they won't be able to see the mountains from downtown Denver.

5
Roger Richardson
3d ago

EPA has several flawed programs this is just another one to add to the pile.

6
joe
3d ago

Pollution coming from Wyoming? That’s exactly what the government does! If policies fail they point the finger! Look at the current administration as an example!!

2
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Petition Started for Blackout License Plates in Colorado

Colorado has its fair share of special license plates. From the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Broncos to Pueblo Chile peppers and State Parks. There is pretty much a plate for whatever Colorado thing you are into. However, there is one specific type of license plate that some car enthusiasts want...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, June 27, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken halfway between Moneta and Hiland, Wyoming by Guy Goodman who was traveling from Riverton to Casper. Guy’s wife, Angie, writes: “Just a pullout on the road. We happened to stop there to get out and...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Q and A: Wyoming governor highlights state’s energy opportunities

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted why Wyoming is a pivotal region for the energy industry in a speech Wednesday at The Energy Exposition. Before a crowd of roughly 100 energy industry members, Gordon said that while renewable energy is wonderful and Wyoming has ample opportunities in that area, including Power Company of Wyoming’s Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project, reliable, deliverable power is necessary, considering adverse weather events, to fill any remaining gaps.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Sunday, June 26, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The price of gasoline in Wyoming increased by 2 cents per gallon on Sunday over the previous 24 hours to average $4.83. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price was up 2 cents over a...
WYOMING STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Have You Ever Heard Of This Abandoned Ghost Town In Colorado?

Got ghost towns? We do. Colorado in fact has no shortage of haunted and abandoned towns that will send a shiver down your spine. While many of these places are tucked away pretty deep in the Rockies and a bit of a drive, outside of Dearfield, which is about 20 miles past Greeley on Highway 34, one of those towns is St Elmo, Colorado, which is about a 2.5-hour drive from Denver on County Road 162 off HWY 285.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

USDA Repeats Demand For Biden Administration Gender Ideology Policies

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the face of resistance from more than half the states in the U.S., the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday restated its demand for public schools to adopt policies friendly to federal gender ideology. The USDA sent an email Thursday...
WYOMING STATE
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Ron Laughery: Colorado needs an abortion amendment

Almost 50 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court started the longest-running argument in American politics since our 90-year argument over the institution of slavery. As we’ve vigorously argued abortion rights, we’ve taken to regularly calling our fellow Americans fascists, murderers, sexists and a whole bunch of other nasty things, and that was just around the dinner table. Beyond that, sometimes things got really ugly.
COLORADO STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming’s trigger bill now goes into effect with Roe vs Wade overturned

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Five days after the Executive and Judicial branches confirm the Roe vs. Wade decisions, Wyoming will pull the trigger on its abortion bill, House Bill 92, overturning 50-year-old legal precedence. Pro-life advocates are celebrating today as unborn rights are sent to the states to...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Supreme Court ruling to trigger Wyoming abortion ban

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating Americans’ constitutional right to abortion and clearing the way for Wyoming’s abortion ban trigger law to go into effect. House Bill 92 – Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision, passed during the 2022 legislative session, makes all abortions illegal in...
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

From heartbreak to Hallelujah, Wyoming reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

Friday’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which overturns constitutional protections for abortion, may sound like a victory for those in Wyoming who oppose abortion. But they, just like the pro-abortion rights crowd dismayed at Friday’s decision, say there’s still more work to be done. In the meantime,...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Hosts “Living in Large Carnivore Country”

The free workshop is designed to educate northwest Wyoming residents about the large predators in their neighborhood, how to avoid them, and what to do if you unexpectedly encounter one in the wild. The Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department encourages people to attend a free public...
CODY, WY
Summit Daily News

Boebert, Polis address Roe v. Wade during Glenwood Springs visit

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the cornerstone of abortion rights during a visit to Glenwood Springs on Friday. At an event marking the reopening of a trail to Hanging Lake on Friday, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Boebert...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Douglas Budget

Can Wyoming pick up the slack if it rejects federal money for school lunches?

Wyoming will have “well in excess of $40 million annually” to cover the cost of school lunches in the absence of federal funding, state Treasurer Curt Meier says. But that amount, he said, is a “separate question” from the approximately $300 million annual deficit in funding for K-12 education that the state already faces.
WYOMING STATE

