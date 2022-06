The Blue Jays are signing veteran right-hander Sergio Romo to a major league contract, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). The Meister Sports client was designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Mariners last week. As such, Seattle will be on the hook for the majority of Romo’s $2M salary. The Jays will only owe him the prorated portion of the league minimum for any time spent on the MLB roster.

MLB ・ 27 MINUTES AGO