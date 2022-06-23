ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

These are the non-emergency phone numbers for law enforcement agencies in the Sacramento area

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tt7k7_0gKCigID00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents who need to report an incident to authorities, when there is no immediate danger, can call a non-emergency number.

Below are the non-emergency numbers for sheriff’s offices in the Sacramento area.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office: 916-874-5115

San Joaquin County Sheriff: 209-468-4400

Stanislaus County: 209-552-2468

Yolo County: 530-666-8282

Placer County: 530-886-5375

El Dorado County: 530-621-5655

Yuba County: 530-749-7777 and dial extension 5

Sutter county: 530-822-7307

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Door Dash delivered by probation officer in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Probation Officer completed a Door Dash order after arresting the original dasher for failing to comply with the condition of his release, according to the Placer County Probation Department. Probation Officer Wilson is not one to leave a job unfinished, according to the probation department, and he […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing Person

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities in Sacramento County are asking the public’s help in finding a missing person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the missing person, who was not named, was last seen near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Winona Way in North Highlands, a city roughly 10 miles northeast of Sacramento. (credit: Sacramento County) The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the person on Twitter. Authorities gave no physical description of the person but said they were last seen wearing a sweater. Anyone who sees the person is asked to call 911.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These are the phone numbers where illegal fireworks can be reported in the different Sacramento County cities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Sacramento County’s “host ordinance” going into effect Friday, officials can issue residents fines for the use of illegal fireworks.  Fireworks are considered illegal in California if they are able to go airborne or move around on the ground. ‘Safe and sane’ fireworks are more stationary and bear the state fire […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Several unrelated shootings occurred in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX40

Fawn saved by CHP officer

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer saved an injured fawn Saturday. According to a tweet from CHP Solano, officer Ensley responded to a call of an injured animal with its head stuck in a fence. He was able to free the scared animal.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Lodi Police Department issues phone and rental scam warnings

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post, the Lodi Police Department has been seeing a significant increase in rental and phone scams. Through their Facebook post, Lodi Police warns everyone to be cognizant of rental properties that are listed on Craigslist and on different social media platforms. They also inform […]
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

$8,500 worth of gas cards handed out to Sacramento families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Numbers#Phone Numbers#Law Enforcement Agencies#Residents#El Dorado County#Nexstar Media Inc
KCRA.com

19-year-old arrested after assaulting two people in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento after he assaulted two people, vandalized a vehicle and resisted arrest, authorities said. The assault happened on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard near Howe Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. Mario White...
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON BAILEY LOOP & ARREST

Originally publsihed as a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “At approximately 5:22 P.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call from an adult subject, on Bailey Loop in Sacramento County, stating there was an adult male victim laying on the floor with stab wounds.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

K9 deployed to take man into custody

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A police dog was used to take a 29-year-old man into custody in Stockton after he allegedly brandished a firearm and did not comply with officers’ commands early Saturday morning, police said. KRON On is streaming news live now Rico Borrero was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the 4200 block […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento nonprofit hands out thousands of dollars in gas cards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With gas averaging more than six dollars a gallon, the highest in the nation, a local nonprofit stepped up to provide temporary relief to Sacramento families Sunday. Voice of the Youth, a nonprofit program provides training, mentorship, and motivation to Sacramento youth, organized Giving Back To Our Beloved Community Gas Gift […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Deputies investigating a deadly shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Friday. According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting just before 4 a.m. Once on scene, law enforcement found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Firefighters battle blaze at Yuba City recycling yard

YUBA CITY, Calif. — One firefighter suffered heat-related injuries while battling a blaze at the Empire Steel recycling yard along North Township Road in Yuba City Saturday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The firefighter is expected to be OK, officials say. The incident is an example of...
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Families endure the heat to attend last day of Placer County Fair

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The heatwave continued into the last day of the Placer County Fair on Sunday @the Ground in Roseville. "Turnout has been good. Post-COVID, we were one of the very first fairs to open, so we haven’t quite reached the same peak that we hit last year but we beat all our previous years," said Chris Ashby, the general manager of the @the Grounds event facility.
ROSEVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Dead in Car Versus Train Accident Near Brentwood

An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries." A spokesman for the East Contra Costa County Fire District said the call came...
BRENTWOOD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy