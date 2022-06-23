These are the non-emergency phone numbers for law enforcement agencies in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents who need to report an incident to authorities, when there is no immediate danger, can call a non-emergency number.
Below are the non-emergency numbers for sheriff’s offices in the Sacramento area.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office: 916-874-5115
San Joaquin County Sheriff: 209-468-4400
Stanislaus County: 209-552-2468
Yolo County: 530-666-8282
Placer County: 530-886-5375
El Dorado County: 530-621-5655
Yuba County: 530-749-7777 and dial extension 5
Sutter county: 530-822-7307
