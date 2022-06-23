ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant reportedly 'monitoring' Nets situation and is 'considering options' for his future

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anzih_0gKCiQ7T00
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets may be on the verge of imploding.

Earlier this week, a report emerged claiming Kyrie Irving and the Nets were at an "impasse" when discussing his future with the squad.

Now, another big star could be on his way out of Brooklyn.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kevin Durant is watching the Irving situation closely and weighing his options.

"Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets' situation and considering options with his future," Charania Tweeted. "This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade."

Irving has a $36.5M player option for 2022-23 that he must exercise by June 29, or he can opt-out of his deal and become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. However, as the days pass, it seems clear Irving will play elsewhere next season, making Durant's future in Brooklyn muddier.

Durant has four years remaining on a $194M contract but may still ask the Nets for a trade this offseason.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Alex Smith reveals update on daughter after emergency brain surgery

Embattled former Washington quarterback Alex Smith and his family have gone through enough. Now they’ve been faced with yet another challenge. Smith announced his youngest child and only daughter Sloane went through a severe medical scare. Through his Instagram, Smith said Sloane was rushed to the emergency room on...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sahith Theegala melts down on 72nd hole of Travelers

Sahith Theegala melted down on the 72nd hole of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. on Sunday and finished in a tie for second behind Xander Schauffele, who won the event. Theegala birdied 13, 15, and 17 on Sunday to enter the final hole at 5-under...
CROMWELL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Warriors Fans Don't Like The Trade Idea Of Kevin Durant For Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, And Other Assets

When Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors in 2019 and headed to the Brooklyn Nets, it seemed like he might have jumped ship at the right time. The Warriors would be ravaged by injuries for the next two seasons, which led to them missing the playoffs, and the dynasty seemed to have ended once and for all. All that changed this season, however.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet

The Miami Heat recently emerged as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving amid his contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, it sounds like this just isn’t going to happen after team owner Micky Arison came out with a highly controversial tweet about anti-vaxxers. Arison made no mention of Irving in his tweet as […] The post Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski: 'James Harden will be back in Philadelphia,' but 'almost assuredly' not on max extension

In February, after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers, Harden said he intended to exercise his $47.3 million option to stay with Philadelphia next season. The Sixers shipped off veteran Danny Green and the No. 23 pick in Thursday night's draft to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De'Anthony Melton and are said to be set on building a championship contender surrounding Harden, MVP runner-up Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

John Daly: 'If the PGA Tour let me play drunk, I’d win a lot more'

John Daly has achieved folk hero status as a golfer. He won two majors early in his career and has five career PGA Tour wins. But the 56-year-old golfing bad boy says there are two things the PGA Tour could have done to help him win more during his career.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Sha'Carri Richardson lashes out at media after bad race

Sha’Carri Richardson lashed out at the media on Sunday after her latest disappointing finish. Richardson finished with a time of 22.47 and placed 10th in the semifinals of the women’s 200m final at the 2022 U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday. She failed to qualify for the finals and will not represent Team USA at the World Championships in July.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets
Yardbarker

Watch: Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin have intense staredown

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin sure dislike each other. The two men are set to fight for the third time in their careers. They are doing some work promoting the third fight in their trilogy, which is scheduled for Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During a press...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Angels, Mariners benches clear for brawl

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins makes big confession on podcast

You never pray for an athlete to be injured unless of course you’re Kendrick Perkins and that athlete is LeBron James. During a recent appearance on the Old Man and the Three podcast, Perkins admitted that he once feared James. He also admitted that prior to Game 7 of a 2008 second-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, he prayed that James would suffer an injury.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Dodgers eyeing trade for outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be in no danger of missing out on the playoffs this year, despite the recent injury to stud outfielder Mookie Betts. They currently hold only a 1/2 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West, but with the expanded playoffs this year, it would be a stunner if Los Angeles missed the postseason all together this fall for the first time since 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Wright Proposes Franchise-Altering Trade Between Lakers And Nets: Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons For Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had a similar 2021/22 NBA season, starting from the fact that they both were deemed championship favorites before the start of the campaign thanks to a big move they made in the prior season or during the offseason. After that, they were involved in controversies that hurt the team's chances to compete at the highest level, while injuries and other issues bothered them.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Claims He Is Ready To Purchase The Orlando Magic: "This Message Goes Out To The DeVos Family. If You're Ready To Sell... Sell It To Somebody Who's Gonna Take It To The Next Level, That's Us."

Shaquille O'Neal enjoyed the prime of his career in Los Angeles, the dominant big man who is considered one of the greatest Lakers of all time. He won 3 championships with the team during the era that he and Kobe Bryant dominated the NBA, also winning 3 Finals MVPs and destroying the competition he came up against.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Recalled When Someone Farted On The Miami Heat Bench During The Playoffs In 2012: "Somebody Farted. Who Farted On The Bench? And The Fart Goes Four Deep."

Shaquille O'Neal has always been the life of the party ever since he came into the NBA. Shaq was a prankster when he was on the team; the stories about him that his former teammates tell are truly wild. O'Neal has carried the goofy and humorous side of him throughout his career since then, becoming a beloved part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy