Kevin Durant reportedly 'monitoring' Nets situation and is 'considering options' for his future

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets may be on the verge of imploding.

Earlier this week, a report emerged claiming Kyrie Irving and the Nets were at an "impasse" when discussing his future with the squad.

Now, another big star could be on his way out of Brooklyn.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kevin Durant is watching the Irving situation closely and weighing his options.

"Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets' situation and considering options with his future," Charania Tweeted. "This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade."

Irving has a $36.5M player option for 2022-23 that he must exercise by June 29, or he can opt-out of his deal and become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. However, as the days pass, it seems clear Irving will play elsewhere next season, making Durant's future in Brooklyn muddier.

Durant has four years remaining on a $194M contract but may still ask the Nets for a trade this offseason.