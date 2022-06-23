ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Hall of Fame running back Hugh McElhenny, a member of 49ers' famed 'Million Dollar Backfield', dies at age 93

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh McElhenny, a Hall of Fame running back who rose to fame as a member of the 49ers' "Million Dollar Backfield," died last Friday at age 93. The 49ers announced the news of his passing on Thursday afternoon. A member of the NFL's all-decade team for the 1950s, McElhenny...

