ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina’s Medicaid expansion talks take on some key changes

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEMTX_0gKChTnr00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem) convened the House Health Committee on Thursday to consider Medicaid expansion in a way that he said in the meeting would help rural health care.

That had been Lambeth’s plan last year, when he helped author a bill that the Senate ultimately passed with some changes earlier this month. But on Thursday House Bill 149 was gone, replaced by a new 12-page plan the House calls the “Rural Healthcare Access & Savings Plan Act,” Senate Bill 408.

First case of monkeypox confirmed in North Carolina
State Rep. Donny Lambeth

Lambeth had told WGHP on Wednesday night that his committee would “have an option for committee discussions only that might be a reasonable compromise to keep the interest level active as members in the House look for a pathway to expand Medicaid and Medicaid only without some of the other items in the Senate bill.”

But several items in the Senate bill, written to address expanding health care coverage in rural areas and touted by Lambeth’s colleague, state Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville), a sponsor of the Senate’s bill, are not part of the House’s plans.

Apparently, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), who had said the House didn’t have much “appetite” for Medicaid expansion, told The News & Observer of Raleigh that he and Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley had been working on this new bill for weeks .

Senate Bill 408 does include a hospital reimbursement schedule, a workforce development plan and a work requirement to participate in Medicaid.

Senate Bill 408 by FOX8 on Scribd

But that bill doesn’t appear close to a vote. Moore appears to have tied the expansion to a vote on a new 2-year budget, which he and Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) have said repeatedly is the primary goal for this short session. Those talks, too, have stalled. The two reportedly met for about 20 minutes on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday night, Berger had told reporters that “so, the House has gone from ‘No,’ to ‘Let’s study it again.’ Remember, we authorized a study in last year’s budget. It is past time for action. The House should pass the Senate version of House Bill 149, or we should agree to incorporate it into the budget.”

Berger never had never been much of a supporter for expanding Medicaid, which was made available under the Affordable Care Act and would pay for coverage for perhaps a half-million uninsured North Carolinians and provide $1.5 billion to the state. North Carolina is one of 12 states that have not accepted the plan.

Senate Leader Phil Berger

The issue had been debated for years, with Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, supporting the expansion – as have most Democrats in the General Assembly – but Berger and Moore against the idea. They started to warm to the concept last year and have discussed their plans with Cooper.

He said last month that he had changed his mind because of the grave need in North Carolina and because he believed the Medicaid program was fulfilling its promise under the Affordable Care Act and that the ACA “wasn’t going anywhere.”

“I had a concern the federal government would break its promise to pay 90% of the cost,” he said. “The Affordable Care Act is not going to go away.”

Officials have said they didn’t know if this would affect 500,000 or 600,000 residents. They cited about 300,000 they think are on Medicaid rolls illegally and can’t be removed because of COVID-19 rules.

Both the House and Senate would like a work-requirement clause in the plan, but the Biden administration is opposed to that concept, and the courts have not judged it to be legal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWLCK_0gKChTnr00
House Speaker Tim Moore (NCGA)

Krawiec touted her bill because it provided money for rural hospitals, expanded telehealth programs, restructured oversight to so-called “certificates of needs” for new medical facilities and expanded the capabilities of nurse practitioners to treat patients.

But the House bill would remove those pieces, and it also would require further study.

The News & Observer said that Moore said that he won’t call for a floor vote unless there is more support for this bill other than Republicans, whose support is related to the federal funds. “If there wasn’t the $1.5 billion, I’d say there would be less support for it,” Moore told the N&O. said.

House Democrats long have sought expansion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
wswv.net

Virginia Info on Abortion Rights

The biggest news story in the last few days has been the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe versus Wade, the ruling from 1973 that effectively legalized abortion across the United States. This ruling held that abortion was included in the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment.
VIRGINIA STATE
asheville.com

North Carolina to Help 975,000 Kids Access Food This Summer

Eligible North Carolina children will receive additional benefits over the summer to ensure they have access to nutritious food. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program through Summer 2022.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Faith leaders react to Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Faith leaders in the Piedmont Triad addressed the Supreme Court vote giving states the power to ban abortions during their Sunday services. No matter the side these pastors were on, they all agreed we have work to do following the landmark ruling. The pastors FOX8 spoke with said there’s a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Krawiec
Person
Roy Cooper
Raleigh News & Observer

Save it, North Carolina Republicans. Banning abortion isn’t protecting lives

The Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion, setting fire to nearly 50 years of federal protections, is nothing short of devastating. Millions of Americans have effectively been rendered second-class citizens — and Republicans in North Carolina are celebrating. North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#Senate Bill#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Monkeypox#Wghp#The News Observer#Health And Human Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
carolinajournal.com

Report: N.C. hospitals pocketed billions in COVID relief funds

North Carolina's largest hospital systems profited from billions COVID relief funds and Medicare payments. Atrium Health, Novant Health, UNC Health, Duke Health, Vidant Health, WakeMed, and Cone Health took in $1.5 billion in COVID relief money and $1.6 billion in Medicare Accelerated and Advanced Payments. State Treasurer Dale Folwell's report...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios Charlotte

What overturning Roe v. Wade means for North Carolina abortion laws

Abortions will remain legal in North Carolina following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but now the question becomes: for how long? What’s happening: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a restrictive Mississippi law in a 6-3 ruling, and also chose to overturn Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 ruling. (Chief Justice John […] The post What overturning Roe v. Wade means for North Carolina abortion laws appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
U.S. POLITICS
my40.tv

Conceal carry ruling not likely to impact NC, professor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A landmark ruling by the U.S Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive concealed carry law. New York state’s law dates to 1913 and requires people to demonstrate “proper cause” — an actual need to carry the weapon — to get a license to carry a handgun outside their homes.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy