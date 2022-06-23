North Carolina man who shot at deputy gets 10 years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who shot at a Warren County sheriff’s deputy will spend 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said Rodriguez Crudup received his 120-month prison sentence on Wednesday from District Judge James C. Dever.

He pleaded guilty in March to a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon.

The charge stems from an incident in December 2021 when deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in Warrenton.

According to court documents and records presented during trial, the deputy was told Crudup ran into the woods with a loaded gun belonging to the victim. After the deputy identified himself, he heard a gunshot.

After Crudup was later arrested, it was found the gun jammed after the shot was fired. Dever rejected Crudup’s claim that it was an accidental discharge.

Crudup had previously been convicted of breaking and entering along with two other convictions of possession of a firearm as a felon.

