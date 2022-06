Spring Hill firefighter and reserve police officer Chuck Estes continually challenges himself. A football player during most of his youth, Estes learned early how to push himself to be better. After tearing his ACL during his junior year at Richland High School in Giles County, Tennessee, hopes of a football scholarship vanished. One of his teammates, a volunteer with the Giles County Rescue Squad, suggested he join another team — the rescue squad.

