ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Altria ‘disappointed’ with FDA’s ban on Juul products, says e-vapor can have vital role in harm reduction

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001PQF_0gKCfZbH00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County-based Altria says it is “disappointed” in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to order Juul, a vape company the tobacco giant spent $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in, to pull its e-cigarette products from the U.S. market.

Altria Group, the country’s largest cigarette maker, invested in Juul in 2018 . The FDA’s order, issued Thursday , calls for Juul to end the sale of its vaping device and methanol and tobacco flavored pre-filled cartridges and remove the ones on the market.

Public health standards require e-cigarette companies to prove that products for sale benefit public health. In its order, the FDA said Juul failed to provide “sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products” showing they were safe for public use.

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

An Altria spokesperson said the company still believes that e-vapor products can play a vital part in harm reduction for adults. Altria did not make anyone available for an interview Thursday, instead sharing a comment with 8News about the FDA’s decision.

“We are disappointed with today’s decision and continue to believe that e-vapor can play an important role in harm reduction for adult smokers,” David Sutton, a spokesman for Altria, wrote in an email to 8News.

Altria responds to FDA’s plan to ban menthol in cigarettes: ‘Harm reduction, not prohibition, is a better path forward’

Shares of Altria, one of the largest employers in Richmond , plunged by 9% on Wednesday following a report from The Wall Street that the FDA was planning on moving forward with the ban of Juul products. But the stock has ticked up Thursday .

Federal health officials and regulators have pointed to Juul for playing a major role in the rise of youth vaping in the U.S. Joe Murillo, Juul’s chief regulatory officer, said in a statement that the vape company would appeal the FDA’s decision.

“We respectfully disagree with the FDA’s findings and decision and continue to believe we have provided sufficient information and data based on high-quality research to address all issues raised by the agency,” Murillo said.

You can read the FDA’s decision and the specific products that have been ordered for removal here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

CDC Recommends Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Children and Adolescents

On Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine can be used as an option for children between six and 17 years old. This recommendation comes after a thorough review of the scientific evidence demonstrating safety and efficacy for the vaccine among this age group.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Health
Richmond, VA
Business
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altria Group#Vapor
WRIC - ABC 8News

Sapporo USA to acquire Stone Brewing

Sapporo USA, the American branch of the Japanese beer company, announced that they are acquiring Stone Brewing Company, a Southern California-based craft beer company with a brewery in Richmond. Sapporo says they intend to brew Sapporo-brand products at the Richmond facility.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy