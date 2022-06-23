Riverside Pool opening Saturday after multiple delays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After multiple delays , Riverside Pool will be opening Saturday.

After opening for the season, the pool will be open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a post on the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Pool season in Sioux City saw a bit of a delay this year when pools didn’t open on Memorial Day weekend as they usually do. The Riverside Family Aquatic Center was originally planned to open on June 4 but saw multiple delays. Leif Erikson Pool opened on June 4 in its place.

Sioux City’s pools saw an increased cost of admission . Admission costs rose from 40 cents to 75 cents depending on the pool and category.

Lifeguard wages were also increased by the city to $12 an hour.

Admission rates at Leif Erikson and Lewis will be $3 for a child and $4 for an adult. Riverside will cost $4 for a child and $5 for an adult.

Registration for swimming lessons is available here or by calling 712-279-6126. Additional information can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.