LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The victim of a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Saturday was identified by the Lansing Police Department Monday afternoon. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Leroy Burch from Lansing. Officers said the crash took place at 1:28 a.m. Saturday when two vehicles traveling on Washington and Northrup collided, causing one vehicle to crash into a residence and resulting in a gas leak.

LANSING, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO