Police responded to reports of a man seen stumbling in the roadway at 7:37 p.m. June 1. The man was found lying in a front yard and a bottle of vodka reportedly fell from the man’s waistband as he was being handcuffed. He had multiple warrants through the Brook Park and North Olmsted police departments and was cited for disorderly conduct by intoxication and then turned over to Brook Park Police on their warrant.

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO