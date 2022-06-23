ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evacuations lifted after wildfire breaks out in Pleasanton

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A wildfire near Pleasanton has caused Foothill Road between Bernal Avenue and Castlewood Drive to close Thursday afternoon, police announced on Twitter . Evacuations were ordered for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle and Kilkare Road; those evacuations were lifted as of 7:30 p.m.

The fire, which has been dubbed the #CanyonInc, has burned 71 acres and is 10% contained. As of 4:31 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that forward progress on the fire has stopped.

The Fremont Fire Department said that a firefighter was injured after being hit by a fallen tree. He was released from the hospital Thursday evening and is expected to recover.

A map from Alameda County officials detailing which Pleasanton neighborhoods were under evacuations is available here . Anyone traveling in the vicinity of Kilkare Road in Sunol is advised to driver carefully due to fire vehicles in the area.

The initial tweet announcing the traffic alert due to the fire was sent at 2:17 p.m. Residents are advised to plan alternate routes around the road closures.

Crews will be on the scene overnight, and new crews will be on the scene Friday, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

