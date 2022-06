There are only a few dozen hours each year in Utah when it’s legal for non-professionals to shoot off fireworks, and the next opportunity starts at 11 a.m. July 2. Legal discharge days are all around holidays: July 4, Pioneer Day at the end of July, New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year’s at the end of January. However, fireworks can go on sale later this month through the end of July.

