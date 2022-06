The Harrisonville License Office will be open for their first day of business on Monday, June 27 from 8am to 5pm at their new location; 2009 Plaza Dr. Harrisonville, Mo 64701. The Harrisonville License Office new hours will be Monday-Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM, they will also be open every Saturday from 8 AM until Noon.

HARRISONVILLE, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO