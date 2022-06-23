ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit

She Lost Weight While On A Break With Her Boyfriend And Was Feeling Confident Until He Made Some Mean Comments

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 4 days ago

A young woman recently took a break with her boyfriend and after a couple months of spending time apart, they decided to start trying to get back together.

While she was taking time apart from her boyfriend, she lost 15 pounds and was feeling really confident in herself.

Yesterday, she met up with him to spend some quality time together, and she did bring up to him that she lost weight during their break.

Her boyfriend looked at her and told her it wasn't possible that she lost any weight, before adding that her backside looked larger and "flatter" too; as if she had "two flat pancakes."

She was stunned that he said that to her, and his words really did cut deep.

"I told him how that really wasn't very nice to say, to which he replied, "Well, it's the truth," she explained.

"He never apologized, and just stayed quiet. I began to feel really self-conscious because up until that point, I had a newfound confidence in my body that I had worked so hard to improve. After about 30mins of silence, I asked if he could take me home."

Her boyfriend snatched up his car keys and wallet and just walked out of his house leaving her there.

When she could hear his car outside turning on she realized he was willing to drive her home. As she got in the car, her boyfriend proceeded to recklessly drive 100 miles per hour down the highway to her house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFp8L_0gKCdrMf00
iuricazac - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

"Once we pulled up to my house, I tried to talk things through with him, but he wasn't having it," she said.

"He started screaming at me at the top of his lungs, told me how he "tried" to make things work this time but he was done with me."

"That he didn't love me anymore and didn't feel anything this time. He threatened to drag me out of the car if I didn't get out of his car right at that moment."

Even though she was sitting there crying in his car, he demanded that she get out and leave. She was hoping they could reconnect, especially since they spent upwards of 2 years in a relationship, but she was left feeling terrible and puzzled about what had just gone down.

She doesn't get why her boyfriend treated her in such a cruel way, or why he refused to say sorry to her for making mean comments about her body.

Do you think it sounds like she should leave this guy for good after how he acted?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

She Lost Weight While On A Break With Her Boyfriend And Was Feeling Really Confident In Herself Until He Made Some Mean Comments About Her Body

She Humiliated Her Boyfriend At A Family Dinner In Front Of His Parents And Even Made Him Cry

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Keys#Iuricazac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
Daily Mail

Mother who suffers from incontinence makes a formal complaint after she wet herself in River Island when staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her

A mum-of-two who suffers from incontinence wet herself in River Island after staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her. Bianca Artwell, 30, suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) - a condition that affects her nervous system and how her brain and body send and receive signals.
RETAIL
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
Daily Mail

Grieving elderly woman suffering from Parkinson's Disease misses her husband's funeral after a taxi booked for her two days earlier never showed up because of a driver's sneaky trick

An elderly woman has missed the opportunity to say goodbye to her beloved husband because of a taxi driver's failure to pick her up on time. Kerrin Terry, 72, who is living with Parkinson's Disease, was all dressed up and waiting for the taxi to pick her up from her Sydney nursing home and take her to the funeral of her husband Brian of 47 years.
HEALTH
Tracey Folly

My grandmother was fixated with sewing pleats and gathers into underwear because she was afraid they'd fall down

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother was obsessed with the thought that their underwear might fall down in public. The poor woman feared having her children's underpants fall down so much that she did everything she could to tighten their elastic waistbands and thus prevent calamity.
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Bring 10-Year-Old on Vacation with Fiancée

The pandemic has affected travel in major ways, and until recently most of the world was shut down. But now, with travel reopening, many are excited to go on vacation. Most use vacations as a time to get away from their everyday life and bond with their loved ones. But what is a person to do when they want to have a child-free vacation, while their partner insists on including the children?
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy