She Lost Weight While On A Break With Her Boyfriend And Was Feeling Confident Until He Made Some Mean Comments

A young woman recently took a break with her boyfriend and after a couple months of spending time apart, they decided to start trying to get back together.

While she was taking time apart from her boyfriend, she lost 15 pounds and was feeling really confident in herself.

Yesterday, she met up with him to spend some quality time together, and she did bring up to him that she lost weight during their break.

Her boyfriend looked at her and told her it wasn't possible that she lost any weight, before adding that her backside looked larger and "flatter" too; as if she had "two flat pancakes."

She was stunned that he said that to her, and his words really did cut deep.

"I told him how that really wasn't very nice to say, to which he replied, "Well, it's the truth," she explained.

"He never apologized, and just stayed quiet. I began to feel really self-conscious because up until that point, I had a newfound confidence in my body that I had worked so hard to improve. After about 30mins of silence, I asked if he could take me home."

Her boyfriend snatched up his car keys and wallet and just walked out of his house leaving her there.

When she could hear his car outside turning on she realized he was willing to drive her home. As she got in the car, her boyfriend proceeded to recklessly drive 100 miles per hour down the highway to her house.

"Once we pulled up to my house, I tried to talk things through with him, but he wasn't having it," she said.

"He started screaming at me at the top of his lungs, told me how he "tried" to make things work this time but he was done with me."

"That he didn't love me anymore and didn't feel anything this time. He threatened to drag me out of the car if I didn't get out of his car right at that moment."

Even though she was sitting there crying in his car, he demanded that she get out and leave. She was hoping they could reconnect, especially since they spent upwards of 2 years in a relationship, but she was left feeling terrible and puzzled about what had just gone down.

She doesn't get why her boyfriend treated her in such a cruel way, or why he refused to say sorry to her for making mean comments about her body.

Do you think it sounds like she should leave this guy for good after how he acted?

