Protesters fuming over the demise of nationwide abortion rights took to a Los Angeles freeway as demonstrators nationwide flooded streets and state Capitol steps. Cities throughout the U.S. noticed protests erupt on Friday after the Supreme Court docket struck down federal abortion protections in its Dobbs v. Jackson opinion. The demonstrations are the preliminary response in opposition to the Court docket’s choice and is anticipated to generate ongoing backlash.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO