Buffalo Fire Department rescues teenage boy from Niagara River

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Fire Department rescued a teenage boy from the Niagara River Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the rescue call around 12:45 p.m. Thursday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street.

A witness at the scene told 7 News two boys jumped in the water and the one who was rescued was unable to swim, but a fire department spokesperson said the teen was sitting on the railing of a walking bridge when he fell into the water.

7 News obtained video from the witness which showed the teen clinging to a wooden post in the water until firefighters threw him a life ring. After grabbing the life ring a ladder was used to bring him to safety. No injuries were reported.

You can watch the witness video above. 7 News has chosen to blur the video due to the boy's age.

